Battle Ground, WA

Motorcyclist arrested for DUI after crashing in closed street during ‘cruise-in’ in Battle Ground

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist drove through a closed street and hit a car before being arrested during a “cruise-in” in Battle Ground on Saturday night, according to the Battle Ground...

www.kptv.com

kezi.com

Crash on Highway 138E leaves 3 injured, 1 dead

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Three people are injured and one is dead after a car crash near Diamond Lake, Oregon State Police say. At about 8:36 p.m. on May 25, Oregon State Police troopers responded to a vehicle crash on Highway 138E near Diamond Lake. Police’s initial investigation showed that a black Tesla Model S sped off the roadway and struck a power pole. The operator of the vehicle, Howard Berry, 67, of Milwaukie, and two passengers, Richard Edlund, 67, also of Milwaukie, and John Ruppert, 66, of Tigard, were airlifted from the scene with injuries. A fourth passenger, Koelby Edlund, 37, of Canby, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
#Dui#Police#Cruise
Woodburn Independent

Man dies in crash west of Woodburn

OSP: Aurora man succumbs to injuries suffered in a head-on crash on Highway 219 and French Prairie Road.Oregon State Police said an Aurora man died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 219 and French Prairie Road on Friday, May 20. Police reports said Harold Crane, 79, of Aurora was driving a Ford Ranger pickup northbound on French Prairie. The truck ran through a stop sign and crashed head on with a Mack CMV operated by Santana Tadlock, 26, of Salem, who was heading south bound on 219. Crane sustained fatal injuries. Tadlock was uninjured. Marion County Sheriff's Office, St. Paul Fire, Gervais Police and ODOT assisted at the scene. The road was closed for about four hours. {loadposition sub-article-01}
AURORA, OR
kptv.com

16-year-old Oregon City student dies after two-car crash

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A teenager who died in an Oregon City crash has been identified as a 16-year-old Oregon City High School student. Three others were injured in the two-car crash near Canby on Friday. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon Friday, deputies responded...
OREGON CITY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Suspect relieves himself in patrol car

The Beaverton Police Department reports calls for service from May 6-10, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, May 6 Officers conducted a welfare check after an incomplete 9-1-1 call on Southwest Lombard Avenue and arrested a man for beating up a family friend renting a room in his girlfriend's apartment. He was lodged at the jail. Officers arrested a machete-wielding transient male chasing a pedestrian down the...
BEAVERTON, OR
KXL

Several Businesses Destroyed In Hazel Dell Fire

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — Flames tore through a building housing several businesses early Tuesday morning. The fire started shortly before 3:00am at the building on Highway 99 near NE 88th Street. “One of the eight or so businesses that are in the building is a flooring company, so there’s...
HAZEL DELL, WA
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Man seen dancing with light pole

The Forest Grove Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from May 6-11, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, May 6 Police were called to break up a heated argument in a shopping center parking lot late at night. On arrival, police found the pair engaged in a very loud and very public breakup, but no evidence of anything criminal. They agreed to separate and...
FOREST GROVE, OR
KING 5

One person airlifted following crash on WB I-90

NORTH BEND, Wash. — One person was airlifted to a hospital following a crash on westbound Interstate 90, east of North Bend. A 57-year-old from Yelm had to be extricated from a vehicle, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue. The crash was blocking the two right lanes of I-90...
NORTH BEND, WA
KXL

Man Arrested After Taking Two Hostage on MAX Train

A 41 year old man’s under arrest and in the Multnomah County jail, after police say he went on a MAX train with a knife and took two people hostage. He had just gotten out of a hospital where police had put him on a mental health hold, after getting into an altercation with officers the day before. Portland police say Marcus Dwane Tate got on a MAX red line train, and held two people hostage, the operator and a passenger. He had a knife and another sharp object, that appeared to be a hot dog skewer. Police were able to subdue him with flash bangs.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Smash-and-grab for Pokémon

The Hillsboro Police Department reports some notable calls for service from May 9-15, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, May 9 A man was arrested for stealing a catalytic converter off of a Ford XPL in the 1300 block of Northeast 15th Avenue. A business in the 700 block of Southwest 185th Avenue had its front door smashed and several Pokémon cards were taken. Tuesday,...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Cornelius man charged with manslaughter over deadly shooting

During the investigation, detectives learned that Salter and Gonzalez had a verbal argument near Salter's residence earlier in the week. A Cornelius man faces a manslaughter charge after an argument turned deadly. Chris Salter, 44, has been arrested and indicted for first-degree manslaughter as well as the unlawful use of a weapon following a March 24 incident in Salter's front yard, where he shot and killed 63-year-old Gumercindo Gonzalez Jr. According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Salter and Gumercindo were acquainted. "A person called 911 to report that Christopher Hugh Salter had just shot someone...
CORNELIUS, OR

