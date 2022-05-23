ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

OSU Softball Advances To Third-Straight Super Regional

By OSU Athletics
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohhtI_0fmucmGw00

Kelly Maxwell pitched a complete game shutout, leading the Cowgirl softball team to a 2-0 victory on Sunday at Cowgirl Stadium.

With the win, OSU improved to 44-12 and advanced to the NCAA Super Regional round, a feat its accomplished in each of the last three seasons. It was Oklahoma State's ninth-straight Regional victory, all of which have come in Stillwater.

Kelly Maxwell (18-4) earned the win, striking out 15 – her 13th double digit-strikeout game – in seven innings. She allowed no runs on two hits. With her performance today, Maxwell has now contributed 14 of Oklahoma State's 17 shutouts this season.

With two outs and a full count, Miranda Elish broke the scoreless tie in the sixth inning with a solo home run to right field, her seventh.

After Karli Petty hit her second double of the game in the top of the seventh, the Cowgirls added another run on an error by shortstop Cierra Simon, allowing Petty to score from second.

OSU will play No. 9 national seed Clemson in the NCAA Stillwater Super Regional starting next weekend. It marks the fourth time in program history the Pokes will participate in the Super Regional round.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

For OU's Team Captain, A Devastating Tragedy Unlocks A Devoted Testimony

It's the talk of the sports world, the University of Oklahoma softball team's historic chase for a second-straight national title. News 9's Robin Marsh has your all-access pass to the Sooners this season. Our Oklahoma's Own Originals series, 'Chasing A Championship' continues with the team captain's story of loss and redeeming love -- molding a champion on the field and beyond.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Tulsa Freshman Works To Qualify For US Women's National Basketball Team

A Tulsa student is competing for a chance to play on the US national basketball team. Marcayla Johnson is a freshman at Booker T. Washington and will head to Colorado for the basketball tryouts. Johnson is only 15 years old and she'll be competing against 17-year-olds to get one of 12 spots on the national team. “She’s a beast on the basketball court. When she puts on the jersey she’s a whole different person," said Marcal Johnson.
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Tulsa Drillers Game Against Springfield Cardinals Rained Out

TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Drillers game with the Springfield Cardinals has been rained out, according to the Drillers organization. Officials say that anyone who has tickets for Tuesday's rained-out game can redeem them at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office for like tickets to any other game this season, based on availability. Tuesday night's game will now be played Friday, May, 27 as a doubleheader. Officials say the gate for the doubleheader will open at 4 p.m.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osu Softball Advances#The Ncaa Super Regional#Oklahoma State#Cowgirls#Petty#Pokes
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Boy Has Uncombable Hair Syndrome

Every parent feels their child is one in a million, but for one boy in Edmond it’s backed up by statistics. A rare genetic mutation gives him a unique style. There’s one thing you’ll rarely see 19-month-old Greyson without, and it’s not a toy, book or bottle. It’s a smile from ear to ear.
EDMOND, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Group of 150+ File Lawsuit Aiming To Stop Oklahoma Turnpike Construction Alleging Transparency Violations

More than 150 Oklahomans who live along or near proposed routes for new turnpikes have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the construction. Norman attorney Stan Ward filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of 152 residents in the Norman area whose homes could be impacted by ACCESS Oklahoma, a 15-year plan by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority that was unveiled in February.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Stillwater Police Investigating Stabbing

Stillwater police are investigating a stabbing that happened Wednesday night. According to SPD, officers were called to the 100 block of S. Burdick just after 8 p.m. There they found one person with a stab wound. Witnesses at the scene were able to descibe the suspect. The suspect was arrested...
STILLWATER, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy