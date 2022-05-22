ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Home + Work: Celebrating wins along the way

lynnwoodtoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve spent all this time in your own little world, working hard every day, and now it’s time to celebrate some wins. Q1 is closed, so it’s an excellent time to take stock of some of the goals you hit, whether it was surpassing that lofty sales goal or crushing your...

lynnwoodtoday.com



lynnwoodtoday.com

Northwest Veterans Museum presents viewing of ‘The Midway’ on Memorial Day

The Northwest Veterans Museum in Lynnwood will be hosting a presentation and film viewing honoring the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway. The presentation will be held on Memorial Day, May 30, from 1-3 p.m. with a brief overview of the significance of the day, a slideshow presentation and a viewing of the film, The Midway. Admission is free and coffee will be served at the event.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Oktoberfest returning to Edmonds Sept. 23-24

After launching the popular event in 2019, the Edmonds Rotary Club’s “annual” Oktoberfest had to go on a two-year break due to COVID. But the club announced that the event is returning this fall, with a 5K run, live music and, of course, beer. Oktoberfest will be...
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Life jacket stations open Friday at local lakes

Life jacket stations will open Friday at Martha Lake County Park and Lake Ballinger Waterfront Park. These self-serve stations are stocked with life jackets for children and adults to use for free during their park visits. The aim is to increase life jacket use, raise awareness about water safety and prevent drownings, explained Shawneri Guzman, South County Fire outreach manager and Safe Kids Snohomish County coordinator.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Cascadia Art Museum seeking part-time Museum Educator

Cascadia Art Museum is looking for a part-time Museum Educator to join our team. The Museum Educator plays an essential role in providing and delivering arts engagement experiences to our community. The Museum Educator oversees the strategic plan, creates and delivers education programs serving children through older adults. Days and hours are flexible.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Sponsored: Port of Edmonds hiring seasonal marina attendant

The Port of Edmonds is taking applications for a seasonal marina attendan. Visit www.portofedmonds.org/business/employment to learn more and apply. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters....
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

City of Lynnwood seeking community’s ideas on protecting local watersheds

The City of Lynnwood is looking for community input regarding future waterway projects in the city. Staff are beginning to review the conditions of Lynnwood’s waterways and how they are affected by stormwater runoff. Visit Lynnwood’s Storymap to explore the city’s watersheds and take the survey at the end...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

State prep track & field preview: District athletes begin competition Thursday

The WIAA high school state track meets are back this spring after a two-year absence and a big contingent of student athletes from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace will be in Tacoma for the 3A competition this week. The WIAA/Gesa Credit Union 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships begin...
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Edmonds School Board Tuesday adopts revised student fees and fines policy

During a somber meeting that followed Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the Edmonds School Board approved a revised student fees and fines policy under which students’ grades, transcripts or diplomas can no longer be withheld if a student has an outstanding fine or fee.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Council comfirms diversity commission candidate Arra Rael, allocates some of city’s ARPA funds

Multiple community members came forward during the Lynnwood City Council’s Monday business meeting regarding the circumstances involving Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission candidate Arra Rael. Rael’s confirmation to the DEIC was postponed after it was discovered that she lived outside the city limits in unincorporated Lynnwood, otherwise known as...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Martha Orvis: Edmonds School District teacher was a passionate advocate for students

Martha Elizabeth (Hansen) Orvis “ran with perseverance the race marked out for her” and went to heaven on May 17, 2022 (Heb. 12:1). She was born in Minneapolis, MN on December 14, 1959 into a family that instantly adored her. Though SMA kept her in a wheelchair, Martha was not her wheelchair nor did she live a fragile life. She could have easily chosen a mild existence, but she chose what her diagnosis would deem as wild instead. She was bold, adventurous, driven, wise, and strong. She could problem solve anything. In a world full of excuses, Martha gave none. She did not complain about the adversity she faced, but rather worked hard with a beautiful smile and abundant humor that brought laughter and joy wherever she went.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 15-21, 2022

17600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI. 19900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported. 7000 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a noise complaint. 19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a domestic disturbance. 19900 block Poplar Way: A subject...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Suspect arrested in connection with April 4 homicide at Daleway Park

Lynnwood police said Wednesday that they have arrested a suspect believed to be involved in the shooting death of 70-year-old Lynnwood resident Carl Bridgmon at Daleway Park on April 4. The suspect was identified as a 21-year-old Marysville resident. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on multiple charges,...
LYNNWOOD, WA



