ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Justin Thomas wins US PGA title in playoff after Pereira’s late implosion

By Ewan Murray at Southern Hills
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tx8YL_0fmubXwi00
Justin Thomas poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship for the second time in his career.

Unfortunately Mito Pereira’s painful implosion will prove more memorable than victory for Justin Thomas.

Pereira stood on the 18th tee in the final round of this US PGA Championship with the making of history in his grasp. There had never been a Chilean major winner before. There still has not; Pereira, needing par for victory, carved a tetchy drive into a water hazard. An 18-handicap golfer would have been dismayed by the shot.

Pereira’s double-bogey six did not even allow him the consolation of a playoff. That took place between Thomas and Will Zalatoris after they had tied at five under par. This tournament proved the slowest of burners but high drama was worth the wait.

For Thomas, US PGA glory for the second time. A terrific drive to within 40ft of the pin at the par-four 17th, the second playoff hole, was key to victory. He outscored Zalatoris by one over holes 13, 17 and 18. In regulation play, Thomas’s closing 67 was superior to Zalatoris by four.

Pereira, to his great credit, accepted every interview request. “Today I was really nervous,” admitted the world No 100. “I tried to handle it a little bit but it was really tough. I thought I was going to win on 18, but it is what it is. We’ll have another one.” Good on him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29o9B4_0fmubXwi00
Mito Pereira missed out on the playoff after a double bogey on the final hole. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Matt Fitzpatrick, seeking to become the first Englishman since 1919 to win this event, finished two strokes shy of the playoff after a closing 73. “It is tough to take but I just didn’t hit the ball very well,” said Fitzpatrick.

Thomas blasted himself into contention with a birdie putt from 65ft that found the bottom of the hole at the 11th. The 2017 champion collected another shot at the 12th. As those ahead slipped and stumbled, Thomas was the man to watch. He had head in hands after missing a decent opportunity at the 15th, which he assumed was a significant moment. Still, he refused to give him. A birdie three at the penultimate hole edged him to within one of Pereira. At the last, Thomas missed from 10ft to tie Pereira but salvation was not far away.

Tommy Fleetwood’s stunning back nine of 31, including four birdies in a row from the 14th, meant a top-10 finish. This marks Fleetwood’s finest major finish since the 2019 Open. Fleetwood has encountered his fair share of on-course struggles since Shane Lowry prevailed at Royal Portrush.

“The Masters this year was my best finish that I’ve ever had in a Masters; this is the best finish I’ve ever had at the PGA,” Fleetwood said. “If I can keep that train going, the other two should be decent major weeks.

“Part of life is you have your good times and your bad times. I’ve never stopped working. I’ve always tried my best. I’ve always felt like I’ve been working really hard. I think everybody that gets to a certain level, with the right information, is by far good enough to come out the other side.”

Rory McIlroy began day four sitting nine shots from the lead and with no apparent chance of winning his fifth major. Hopes were raised of a famous McIlroy victory as he produced birdies at the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th. The run was halted by a bogey at the 6th and run of 10 pars before another dropped shot at the 17th.

That McIlroy did not stop for media duties suggested he was seriously stung by the playing out of this tournament after an opening 65. Saturday’s 74 was where the real damage was done; largely by McIlroy playing the 6th and 11th – par threes – in a combined five over. A closing 68 left McIlroy two under par.

Justin Rose admitted his recent form had been poor, which added value to a fourth-round 68 for an even-par total. “It helps the confidence,” Rose said. “You can do all the work in the world but you need to get out and play tournament golf. You need to feel the mini-butterflies you get out there.”

As a tense battle ensued at the head of proceedings, it felt appropriate to remember how Tiger Woods used to close out major wins with a minimum of fuss. There has been no update from Woods after the PGA of America announced his withdrawal from this event after 54 holes. Whether he is of suitable physical condition to feature in next month’s US Open remains open to debate.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Switching PGA courses after mob rampage a success for all bar Trump

The violent scenes at the US Capitol last year led to the PGA taking its major tournament away from former president’s Bedminster course and awarding it to Southern Hills. The horrors associated with a violent mob rampaging around the US Capitol last year meant a subsequent decision relating to a golf tournament barely registered. Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course had been announced as the 2022 US PGA Championship’s host venue in 2014. With Trump caught in the middle of the Capitol storm, the PGA of America changed its plan, and Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma was the beneficiary at short notice.
TULSA, OK
GolfWRX

John Daly had a blunt reason for why Tiger Woods’ PGA Championship went south

Tiger Woods’ PGA Championship tilt ended in an early withdrawal, with the 15-time major champion pulling out of the event after Saturday’s third round of 79. Woods was seen limping throughout his week at Southern Hills, but his valiant effort still resulted in his second made cut in consecutive majors this year.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour caddie once hired and fired within 24 hours gets sacked again

Cast your mind back to March at The Players Championship and you might remember the story about how a PGA Tour caddie was hired, then immediately fired. Brent Henley revealed that he did not in fact get to carry the un-named player's bag for a single hole before he was given his marching orders.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Us Pga#Chilean#Englishman
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Roland Garros 2022: Djokovic booed by the crowd after an explosion of anger!

Overwhelming victory on his debut at the Roland Garros 2022 for world number 1 Novak Djokovic, who yesterday walked on the rubble of Yoshito Nishioka (6-3 6-1 6-0) albeit with some initial difficulties. In the second round, he will find the Slovak Alex Molcan for what will be a sentimentally special match for Djokovic, who will find his historic coach and friend Marian Vajda but this time alongside his rival.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Banning abortions is just the start – next the US right want to outlaw contraception

Jacky Eubanks has a fire in her belly, Donald Trump’s endorsement under her belt and the eradication of birth control on her mind. A week ago no one had heard of Eubanks, a recent college graduate who is running for a Michigan state senate seat with Trump’s seal of approval. Now the Gen Z-ealot is all over the news because of a recent interview with a Christian organisation called Church Militant, in which she promised to vote to make birth control illegal should the opportunity arise.
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

288K+
Followers
73K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy