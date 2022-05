East Chapel Hill High School junior Pristine Onuoha was announced as one of the five finalists in the Genes in Space challenge on May 16. Genes in Space is a national competition hosted by NASA for seventh to 12th graders. In the challenge, students must design an experiment that relates to an issue about space’s effect on DNA. The winner’s proposed experiment will be tested on the International Space Station.

