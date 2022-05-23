ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Justin Thomas wins second PGA Championship with playoff victory over Will Zalatoris

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
May 22, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Justin Thomas poses with the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 PGA Championship seemed to have everything.

There was a late-round collapse, a massive comeback, a legendary, clutch tee shot and a two-man playoff to decide the crown. In the end, 29-year-old American Justin Thomas outdueled 25-year-old American Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff to capture the major title.

The win was Thomas' second victory at a major event and first since he won the 2017 PGA Championship.

