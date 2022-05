May 24, 2022 (Palomar Mountain) -County Fire and CAL FIRE are working to turn a sixth-grade camp site at the base of Palomar Mountain into a fire center to train new firefighters. Today, a board letter from Supervisor Jim Desmond recommended the County finalize an agreement with CAL FIRE to use the Camp Fox site as a wildland firefighting base. The Camp Fox property was owned by the County, but transferred to the San Diego County Office of Education in 1977. It is now transferring back to the County.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO