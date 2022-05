During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Trevor Reed, an American citizen and Marine veteran recently freed after two years in a Russian prison, vowed to campaign against any lawmakers that slow legislation aimed at helping detained Americans. His father, Joey Reed, also placed blame on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her role in slowing legislation. CNN reached out to Greene but has not received a comment.

