ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

USFL Week 6 scores, takeaways: Gamblers suffer last-second loss for third-straight week, Stallions go 6-0

By Tyler Sullivan, Jordan Dajani, Shanna McCarriston
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 6 in the USFL was bookended with a couple of nail-biters. During the opening game of the weekend slate, the Stars were able to capitalize on a number of turnovers and fend off a last-second rally by the Tampa Bay Bandits, who had the ball on the Philadelphia 5-yard line...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Notre Dame football recruiting: Four-star RB Jayden Limar commits to Fighting Irish on CBS Sports HQ

Notre Dame landed a commitment from prized Class of 2023 running back Jayden Limar on Thursday, when Limar announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish on CBS Sports HQ. The four-star speedster chose Notre Dame over Michigan, Washington, Oregon, UCLA and Washington State as coach Marcus Freeman continued his impressive early recruiting work with the 2023 class.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Three-star RB Roderick Robinson II to make commitment live Thursday on CBS Sports HQ

Roderick Robinson II, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back from Lincoln High School in San Diego, California, will make his college announcement on Thursday at 1 p.m. live on CBS Sports HQ. He has narrowed his finalists down to Arizona, Auburn, Cal, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and UCLA. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

NFC South burning questions for 2022: Tom Brady lands his eighth ring? Baker Mayfield to the Panthers?

In one of the weirdest NFL offseasons in history, the NFC South helped put on a show. Tom Brady retired only to quickly unretire, and Matt Ryan is no longer with the Atlanta Falcons -- the franchise legend traded away to the Indianapolis Colts. The Carolina Panthers are in on trading for Baker Mayfield, but then they're not, but then they are again (maybe, kinda, sorta?), and the New Orleans Saints are entering their first season without Sean Payton as head coach since the 2006 season (his "Bountygate" suspension in 2012 notwithstanding) when he and Drew Brees began their reign over the division.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Midway, PA
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Texas Football
City
Midway, TX
Local
Louisiana Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Houston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
New Jersey State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Football
Philadelphia, PA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS Sports

Ricky Williams legally changes his name: Here's what former NFL star RB and Heisman winner changed it to

For most of his adult life, Ricky Williams has walked to the beat of his own drum. The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL rushing champion retired in his prime before returning to play several more seasons, then retired for good after the 2011 season. Williams was a marijuana advocate years before states began to legalize it for recreational purposes. He has also been a longtime supporter of mental health awareness.
NFL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star athlete Rodney Gallagher to make commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted athletes in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ. Rodney Gallagher, a four-star athlete from Laurel Highlands High School in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, will make his choice at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
UNIONTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ike Brown
Person
Vad Lee
CBS Sports

Falcons' Nick Thurman: Bigger role on tap

Thurman will likely play a larger role at right defensive end for the Falcons next season after the team released John Cominsky on Thursday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Thurman signed a contract with Atlanta in January after joining the team's practice squad last October and appeared in...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by unbiased model that nailed Taylor's huge year

Perhaps more than any other position, knowing when to target running backs in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings is key. In 2018 and 2019, Chris Carson's punishing running style resulted in steady production in Seattle, all the while keeping Fantasy owners on edge that it would come at a cost. After missing four games in 2020, his effectiveness took a grim turn last season, when persisting neck problems ended his year early. That opened up an opportunity for former first-rounder Rashaad Penny to become one of the fantasy football breakouts last year, but virtually nobody gambled on him over Carson prior to the start of the season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Eagles' Lane Johnson compares A.J. Brown to one of the great WRs over the past 20 years: 'He's a special guy'

The Philadelphia Eagles offense certainly became more exciting with the offseason acquisition of A.J. Brown, a much-needed No. 1 wide receiver for a young quarterback in Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia needed help at wide receiver to maximize the talents of DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins, which makes Brown's presence so vital toward the success of the unit in 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfl#Michigan Panthers#New Jersey Generals#American Football#The Tampa Bay Bandits#The Birmingham Stallions#The New Orleans Breakers#The Pittsburgh Maulers
CBS Sports

Packers' Chris Slayton: Picked up by Packers

Slayton was claimed off waivers by the Packers on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Slayton was waived by the 49ers on Monday after spending the 2021 season on San Francisco's practice squad, and he has yet to make his on-field NFL debut. The 2019 seventh-round pick will look to carve out a spot for himself on Green Bay's depth chart alongside backup nose tackles Tedarrell Slaton and Jonathan Ford behind clear-cut starter Kenny Clark.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Ravens' Justice Hill: Participating in voluntary workout

Hill (Achilles) participated in the Ravens' OTAs on Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Hill tore his Achilles at the end of last year's preseason, so he appears to be well ahead of schedule. However, it remains unclear if he'll be 100 percent by the start of the regular season. The 2019 fourth-round pick ran for 225 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie but faces an uphill battle for playing time heading into Year 4. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are also both coming off season-ending injuries, so free agent signee Mike Davis is currently the top healthy back on Baltimore's depth chart.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

NFL Divisional Power Rankings: Loaded AFC West even better, Urban Meyer ouster keeps AFC South out of cellar

Everyone loves power rankings, right? I mean except for the people who actually have to produce them on a regular basis (thanks for that contribution to society, Pete Prisco). Thank goodness I don't have to come up with them very often. But I do like to delve in occasionally, particularly this time of year. I love me a good divisional power rankings. Seems to set people off, create a stir and get folks after me in my mentions. Always strikes me as odd (do Titans fans, for instance, truly feel a call to defend the almost-always-crappy AFC South, and if so, why?). There aren't really divisional allegiances and alliances for the most part, and these teams are generally heated rivals, but I do find it enjoyable when those fanbases that normally would be attacking one another decide to turn their collective ire at me for disrespecting the particular quartet of teams they happen to share the standings with.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys 2022 OTAs injury news: Tyron Smith misses practice with back tightness, newly signed WR in ankle boot

It goes without saying that the coming 2022 NFL season is exceedingly important for the Dallas Cowboys, and not simply head coach Mike McCarthy. It's also pivotal for several cornerstone players, including All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith, who has had difficulty staying healthy on an annual basis. Unfortunately for Smith, with OTAs now well underway, he's already nursing an issue the Cowboys are keeping an eye on -- albeit seemingly minor (at least at the moment).
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bills' Dawson Knox: Not practicing

Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Knox is dealing with a minor injury, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports. McDermott mentioned Knox and OL Spencer Brown when media members asked about injured players absent from practice. It doesn't sound like anything too serious for Knox, who has a capable backup this season after the Bills signed O.J. Howard in March.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texas Tech basketball recruiting: Five-star SF Elijah Fisher commits to Red Raiders over Kentucky, Kansas

Texas Tech picked up its highest-ranked commitment of the 247Sports era on Thursday, when five-star small forward Elijah Fisher committed to the Red Raiders over Kansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State, among others. The 6-foot-6 Canadian wing is considered the No. 24 overall player and No. 5 small forward in the 2023 recruiting class by the 247Sports Composite.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mike Ford: Losing work with Kyle Lewis healthy

Ford is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics. With Kyle Lewis (knee) making his return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and serving as Seattle's designated hitter, Ford's time as a regular in the Mariners lineup looks to be over. He'll be on the bench Wednesday for the third game in a row.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Remains sidelined

Ward (shoulder) will remain on the bench Tuesday against Texas, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Ward hasn't played since crashing into the outfield wall Friday against Oakland. His injury was originally described as a stinger in his right arm, though he was sent for an MRI due to weakness in his right shoulder Monday. The results of that test are not yet known, but he's evidently yet to be cleared to start. Tyler Wade will get the nod in right field.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy