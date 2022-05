DENVER — The Colorado Rockies weren't at home Wednesday, but Coors Field was buzzing with a different sort of crowd. About 15,000 bees swarmed outside the downtown ballpark Wednesday morning. It's normal bee behavior to swarm in the spring. This hive was collected and will get a new home at an aviary near Standley Lake, thanks to the Colorado State Beekeepers Association.

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO