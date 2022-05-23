2022 Houston Texans' win total, Super Bowl, conference and division odds
HometownLife.com
4 days ago
The Houston Texans' major move this offseason was trading away franchise cornerstone QB Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns for a myriad of draft capital, including 3 future 1st-round picks. Below, we look at the Houston Texans' 2022 NFL futures odds - including win total, division, conference and Super...
A United Airlines worker who got in a fistfight with a former NFL player has been fired, the airline has confirmed.On Monday, a viral video emerged of a vicious brawl between the employee and an irate customer, who was later identified as former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley, at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. The video does not show who started the fight, but United later said the worker had lost his job at United Ground Express, a United subsidiary.“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we...
- Voluntary OTAs aren't required for veterans. That didn't stop Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks from being one of the first on the field at NRG Stadium's practice facility early Tuesday morning. Cooks practiced for the first time this season after missing voluntary minicamp workouts in April. Although it might...
Adam Schefter broke the news Wednesday that the Las Vegas Raiders are working out Colin Kaepernick this week for a potential spot on their roster. If he were able to make the team, it would be Kaepernick’s return to the NFL for the first time since 2016. It was...
The Cleveland Browns have been manipulating the 90-man roster for weeks. Additions and subtractions are a frequent occurrence; however, the most recent changes were made at breakneck speed. The players affected were quarterback Felix Harper and defensive back Reggie Robinson II. Recall that the Browns were impressed by Wright’s tryout...
Daniel Suarez is certainly enjoying this NASCAR season, but apparently driving isn't his only passion. On Sunday, Twitter user "@nascarcasm" posted photos of Suarez performing leg kicks. The photos were accompanied by message for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. "@DCCheerleaders Hey just making sure you saw our driver @Daniel_SuarezG's audition for...
The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
Russell Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos which means he and his wife Ciara — and the rest of their family — are moving to Colorado. The couple's new home in the Denver area has even set the record for the most expensive home ever sold in Denver.
Former Seattle Seahawks and current Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson surprised his wife, R&B singer Ciara, with a present on Mother’s Day that left her glowing. Welcoming a new addition to the family, Ciara posted the surprise she received from her Super Bowl-winning husband. “Meet.. BRONCO 🐶. The kids...
Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
The Indianapolis Colts added to their running back depth today, signing former Baltimore Ravens runner Ty'Son Williams. Williams spent the last two seasons with Baltimore, making his NFL debut in 2021. He appeared in 13 games last fall, with three starts. Overall, Williams rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown...
National Football League stars are calling for gun law reform following the tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas yesterday, where a lone gunman opened fire inside Ross Elementary School, killing 19 children and two adults. In the aftermath of the shooting, NFL stars such as Patrick Mahomes, JJ Watt, and Davante Adams took to social media to share their thoughts on the senseless violence.
Most pundits this offseason have praised the good work done by the Indianapolis Colts. Key additions include quarterback Matt Ryan and cornerback Stephon Gilmore as well as high-ceiling draft picks like receiver Alec Pierce, tight end Jelani Woods and tackle Bernhard Raimann. Long-time NFL writer and media personality is bucking...
Williams signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of BYU. The 25-year-old played 13 games in his rookie year, starting the first three games of the season for the Ravens in 2021. Williams impressed in his NFL debut against the Las Vegas Raiders, finishing...
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines is someone to consider in fantasy drafts this season, according to head coach Frank Reich. "If I was a fantasy owner, I'd consider drafting Nyheim," Reich stated. The Colts' head coach, who is also the offensive play-caller, has already said this offseason that Hines will have a bigger role in the team's offense with Matt Ryan at quarterback. Hines set career-lows in catches and targets with Carson Wentz under center last year, as Jonathan Taylor emerged as the workhorse of the Colts' offense.
Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams had one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL last season, led by Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. But clutch plays by the team’s defense secured McVay’s first Super Bowl with the Rams, a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the big game.
The Aggies baseball team finally got to kickoff their Southeastern conference tournament journey on Thursday morning after weather delays pushed their game from the Wednesday evening slot.
The Florida Gators beat the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first round of the bracket on Tuesday, setting them up for a second round matchup with the Aggies.
Aggies starter Micah Dallas was very sharp on the mound, and reliever Joseph Menefee matched him, as the two combined to allow only one Gators basehit, while the Aggie bats flexed their muscles in the middle innings, capped by a seven run sixth inning featuring three A&M homeruns, on their way to a 10-0 win over the Gators.
The Aggies will matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday afternoon at 4:30 pm on SEC Network.
List
Texas A&M players take to twitter to react to Jimbo's beef with Saban
Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
Klay Thompson scored a game-high 32 points and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight seasons by defeating Dallas 120-110 on Thursday. Thompson scored eight points in a 12-5 run to put Golden State ahead 45-32 on the way to a 69-52 half-time lead.
Comments / 1