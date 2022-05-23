ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Breakers win 26-16 behind Anthony Jones' standout-rushing performance

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans Running back Anthony Jones led the Breakers...

www.foxsports.com

FOX Sports

Changes under new coach Matt Eberflus hit Bears defense

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Change came to Chicago Bears in leadership when Matt Eberflus took over as coach. Now players are dealing with this change personally by moving positions or even changing weight to fit plans for a new regime during organized team activities. Most of the change...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Von Miller makes his presence felt at 1st Bills practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — For someone who acknowledged being torn over leaving a Super Bowl champion and the bright lights of Los Angeles for Buffalo, Von Miller certainly looked at home wearing a Bills helmet in making his practice debut on Tuesday. Whether it was grooving to the...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Ohio State's Tanner McCalister headlines RJ Young's most impactful transfers I Number One Ranked Show

RJ Young breaks down “super slept-on” candidates to be the most impactful college football transfer in 2022. These are names who you might not know now, but likely will by the end of the season because of their strong performance on the field. RJ leads with Safety Tanner McCalister, who transferred from the Oklahoma State Cowboys to the Ohio State Buckeyes this off-season. Young also mentions Ryan Watts of the Texas Longhorns, Sevyn Banks of the LSU Tigers, Jaxon Player of the Baylor Bears, Jarek Broussard of the Michigan State Spartans, Drew Sanders of the Arkansas Razorbacks, and Isaiah Neyor of the Texas Longhorns.
OHIO STATE
FOX Sports

Celtics sold patience in Game 5 win vs. Heat I THE HERD

The Miami Heat were not hot in their Game 5 loss against the Boston Celtics. Miami shot 7-for-45 behind the three-point line, and Jimmy Butler's knee injury has clearly affected him. He finished with just 13 points and six rebounds, while Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and snagged 10 boards. Boston's young duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 47 points in a low scoring 93-80 victory. The Celtics are now one win away from sealing the Eastern Conference title. Hear why Colin Cowherd says he 'was never sold on Miami.'
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

'Forgotten Four' to be honored during Hall of Fame week

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The four men who smashed the race barrier in professional football in 1946 have been selected to share the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Ralph Hay Pioneer Award. The Canton, Ohio,-based organization announced Thursday that Kenny Washington, Woody Strode and Hall of Famers Bill...
NFL

