Breakers win 26-16 behind Anthony Jones' standout-rushing performance

RJ Young breaks down “super slept-on” candidates to be the most impactful college football transfer in 2022. These are names who you might not know now, but likely will by the end of the season because of their strong performance on the field. RJ leads with Safety Tanner McCalister, who transferred from the Oklahoma State Cowboys to the Ohio State Buckeyes this off-season. Young also mentions Ryan Watts of the Texas Longhorns, Sevyn Banks of the LSU Tigers, Jaxon Player of the Baylor Bears, Jarek Broussard of the Michigan State Spartans, Drew Sanders of the Arkansas Razorbacks, and Isaiah Neyor of the Texas Longhorns.

