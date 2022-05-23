ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne Rooney in line to be awarded Freedom of Derby – and may get a china plate

By Isaac Crowson
 4 days ago
WAYNE Rooney is in line to be awarded the Freedom of Derby — and may get a china plate.

Rooney has been hailed for his management of Derby County, who were relegated to League One after being docked points.

The honour could be approved by Derby City Council this week — with the benefits it brings to be finalised later.

But councillor Steve Hassall said: “He’s shown real dedication.

“I’m sure Wayne’d love some of Royal Crown Derby’s favourite items.”

Anyone receiving the Freedom of the City of London can drive sheep over London Bridge.

Councillor Jonathan Smale said: “Although I’m not sure he owns any sheep or rams, the way he’s had such a fantastic impact on Derby means he could do whatever he wanted with them.”

