ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Doctor Strange remains the top-earning film at the box office for the third straight week in a row as Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick looms

By Deirdre Simonds For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Doctor Strange and his multiverse got to linger a little longer atop the weekend box office as Tom Cruise and Top Gun wait in the wings.

The blockbuster, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, was the top-earning film of the weekend for the third straight week, bringing in $31.6 million in 4,534 North American theaters, according to studio estimates released Sunday.

Meanwhile, Downtown Abbey: A New Era made a strong opening showing for Focus Features with $16 million from 3,820 theaters, but there was no real competition for the highly-anticipated sequel to Marvel's Doctor Strange (2016).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rEz69_0fmuVKHj00
Three weeks straight: Doctor Strange and his multiverse got to linger a little longer atop the weekend box office as Tom Cruise and Top Gun wait in the wings

That will change with the long awaited, and long delayed, release of Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel that arrives next week on Memorial Day weekend, 36 years after the original smash hit and cultural landmark.

It flies in amid sky-high hype.

Cruise had the film festival in Cannes, France, abuzz on Wednesday with a whirlwind appearance for the film's European premiere that included a fly over of French fighter jets and an honorary Palme d´Or award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k3Nd3_0fmuVKHj00
Highly-anticipated: That will change with the long awaited, and long delayed, release of Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel that arrives next week on Memorial Day weekend, 36 years after the original smash hit and cultural landmark

But while the world waits, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness crossed the $800 million mark in global grosses, surpassing The Batman to become the top-grossing film of the year.

Released by the Walt Disney Co. and directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange 2 benefitted from being the first Marvel movie to follow "Spider-Man: No Way Home," in which Benedict Cumberbatch´s sorcerer played a pivotal role.

It also builds upon the popular Disney+ series Wandavision and contains a number of cameos that fans didn´t want to be spoiled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5Eze_0fmuVKHj00
A hit: The blockbuster, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, was the top-earning film of the weekend for the third straight week, bringing in $31.6 million, according to studio estimates released Sunday; from left, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange (Marvel Studios via AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0go7Du_0fmuVKHj00
The Scarlet Witch: This image (above) released by Marvel Studios shows Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in a scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Holdover family films The Bad Guys and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 took the third and fourth spots. Universal´s The Bad Guys added $6.1 million in its fifth week. Sonic 2 earned $3.9 million in its seventh.

Director Alex Garland´s folk horror thriller Men brought in $3.3 million for production company and distributor A24.

Meanwhile, Everything Everywhere All At Once is still going strong even after nine weeks in release. The A24 film picked up an additional $3.3 million, down only 6% from the previous weekend, bringing its total grosses to $47 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47D3M0_0fmuVKHj00
Meanwhile, Downtown Abbey: A New Era made a strong opening showing for Focus Features with $16 million from 3,820 theaters, but there was no real competition for the highly-anticipated sequel to Marvel's Doctor Strange (2016); from left, Elizabeth McGovern and Laura Carmichael in a scene from Downton Abbey: A New Era
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3lCK_0fmuVKHj00
Strong numbers: Dominic West as Guy Dexter and Robert James Collier as Thomas Barrow are pictured from the film Downton Abbey: A New Era

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

At this time Top Gun: Maverick has been projected to make between $280 million to $395 million in total domestic box office, according to Shawn Robbins of Boxoffice Pro, per Desert News.

1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, $31.6 million.

2. Downtown Abbey: A New Era, $16 million.

3. The Bad Guys, $6.1 million.

4. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, $3.9 million.

5. Men, $3.3 million.

6. Everything Everywhere All At Once, $3.1 million.

7. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, $1.9 million.

8. Firestarter, $1.9 million.

9. The Lost City, $1.5 million.

10. The Northman, $1 million.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It was extraordinary': Val Kilmer's daughter Mercedes says her father's Top Gun: Maverick cameo was a 'very special' moment for the actor who had to beg producers to include him following long battle with throat cancer

Val Kilmer's cameo in Top Gun: Maverick was 'very special' for the ailing actor, according to his daughter Mercedes Kilmer. The 30-year-old singer was on set to see her father film his scene in front of a small group of loved ones and called the moment where Iceman and Maverick reunite 'extraordinary' to witness.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Alex Garland
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Daily Mail

Sharon Stone, 64, brings old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera as she models a fitted red gown and shades at Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis

Sharon Stone brought a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera on Wednesday evening as she attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis. The screen veteran, 64, belied her age in a sweeping red gown that clung to her slender physique as she walked the red carpet at the event, held on the resort town's famous Croisette.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ray Liotta's last film: Goodfellas star was shooting thriller Dangerous Waters with Eric Dane about 'a teen uncovering her mother's dark past' before he died in the Dominican Republic

Ray Liotta, 67, died in his sleep this week while filming on location in the Dominican Republic for an upcoming thriller, Dangerous Waters. The feature film co-starred Euphoria and Grey's Anatomy actor Eric Dane, alongside Odeya Rush and Saffron Burrows. Their casting was announced just a few weeks back, at...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Gun#Doctor Strange#North American#New Era#Focus Features#European#French#The Walt Disney Co
Daily Mail

Tom Hanks sidesteps questions over controversial Dutch accent he used to play Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis biopic at Cannes press conference

Tom Hanks and his castmates received a 10-minute standing ovation at the end of the Elvis screening at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. But the 65-year-old actor, who plays Elvis' longtime manager Colonel Tom Parke in the biopic directed and co-written by Baz Luhrmann, skirted questions about his questionable Dutch accent in a press conference after the screening, Variety reported on Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Beaming Keira Knightley hits the red carpet with beau James Righton at the first performance of ABBA's Voyage concert in London

Keira Knightley looked very excited to be one of the first people to see ABBA's Voyage concert as she hit the opening night alongside husband James Righton. The Atonement actress, 37, beamed for the cameras after bagging tickets for the Swedish pop pioneer's show at the purpose build ABBA Arena in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford, on Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

365K+
Followers
39K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy