Doctor Strange remains the top-earning film at the box office for the third straight week in a row as Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick looms
Doctor Strange and his multiverse got to linger a little longer atop the weekend box office as Tom Cruise and Top Gun wait in the wings.
The blockbuster, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, was the top-earning film of the weekend for the third straight week, bringing in $31.6 million in 4,534 North American theaters, according to studio estimates released Sunday.
Meanwhile, Downtown Abbey: A New Era made a strong opening showing for Focus Features with $16 million from 3,820 theaters, but there was no real competition for the highly-anticipated sequel to Marvel's Doctor Strange (2016).
That will change with the long awaited, and long delayed, release of Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel that arrives next week on Memorial Day weekend, 36 years after the original smash hit and cultural landmark.
It flies in amid sky-high hype.
Cruise had the film festival in Cannes, France, abuzz on Wednesday with a whirlwind appearance for the film's European premiere that included a fly over of French fighter jets and an honorary Palme d´Or award.
But while the world waits, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness crossed the $800 million mark in global grosses, surpassing The Batman to become the top-grossing film of the year.
Released by the Walt Disney Co. and directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange 2 benefitted from being the first Marvel movie to follow "Spider-Man: No Way Home," in which Benedict Cumberbatch´s sorcerer played a pivotal role.
It also builds upon the popular Disney+ series Wandavision and contains a number of cameos that fans didn´t want to be spoiled.
Holdover family films The Bad Guys and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 took the third and fourth spots. Universal´s The Bad Guys added $6.1 million in its fifth week. Sonic 2 earned $3.9 million in its seventh.
Director Alex Garland´s folk horror thriller Men brought in $3.3 million for production company and distributor A24.
Meanwhile, Everything Everywhere All At Once is still going strong even after nine weeks in release. The A24 film picked up an additional $3.3 million, down only 6% from the previous weekend, bringing its total grosses to $47 million.
Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.
At this time Top Gun: Maverick has been projected to make between $280 million to $395 million in total domestic box office, according to Shawn Robbins of Boxoffice Pro, per Desert News.
1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, $31.6 million.
2. Downtown Abbey: A New Era, $16 million.
3. The Bad Guys, $6.1 million.
4. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, $3.9 million.
5. Men, $3.3 million.
6. Everything Everywhere All At Once, $3.1 million.
7. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, $1.9 million.
8. Firestarter, $1.9 million.
9. The Lost City, $1.5 million.
10. The Northman, $1 million.
