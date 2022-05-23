'Happy due date my angel!': Jessica Wright shares adorable first snap with her baby boy as she 'takes time to enjoy this time' with her newborn

She welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday with husband William Lee-Kemp.

Jessica Wright gave fans a first glimpse of her newborn in an adorable snap on Instagram on Sunday.

The TOWIE star, 36, announced that she had given birth earlier this week which is less than a year after she wed the businessman in September 2021.

So sweet: Jessica Wright welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday with husband William Lee-Kemp and gave fans a first glimpse of her newborn in an adorable snap on Instagram on Sunday

She shared the sweet black and white snap of herself cuddling the baby boy as she 'took time to enjoy this time' together.

Jessica looked stunning wearing a natural makeup palette with fluttering lashes as she shut her eyes resting her head on her baby's.

She captioned the post: 'Happy due date my angel.'

Cute: The TOWIE star, 36, announced that she had given birth by sharing a sweet snap of the newborn holding hers and her businessman husbands hand

'Thank you so much for everyone’s kind messages, we are just taking time to enjoy this time with our baby boy.'

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comment section to congratulate the former reality star.

Jessica's mum Carol and brother Josh also both gushed over the newborn saying he is 'absolutely perfect'.

'Happy due date': She shared the sweet black and white snap of herself cuddling the baby boy as she 'took time to enjoy this time' together

When Jessica shared the happy news she posted a cute snap of the newborn hand holding her own and William's hands.

She announced she was expecting back on November 28 with a stunning partially nude snap.

She has been detailing her pregnancy journey on Instagram with many glowing snaps.

Gushing family: Many fans and famous faces flooded the comment section to congratulate the former reality star including Jessica's mum Carol and brother Josh

Jessica revealed that she was 'totally and utterly overwhelmed' after finding out she was expecting a baby.

Posting on Instagram, Jess wrote: 'Pregnancy - It certainly is a rollercoaster & that’s the best way to describe it! I’m scared, excited, grateful, vulnerable & quite frankly totally & utterly overwhelmed at not even knowing what to expect!

'I also wanted to acknowledge the following, since announcing that we are expecting our baby. My heart goes out to anyone that this was a trigger for.

Announcement: Jess announced she was expecting back on November 28 with a stunning partially nude snap

'In the past few years my world has been opened up to the realm of fertility & all the struggles that can come with it.

'Be it, close friends or friends of friends etc, I have seen the struggles to conceive, the sad loss of babies & a whole world really that consumes your every day as a woman.

'I am eternally grateful as I have already said for this blessing, & I want to make it clear we do not take it for granted & also send huge love to any ladies, & men out there that have not had an easy ride, as I know there are so so many of you.'

She added: 'I still spend every day hoping this baby is fine & that we will be ok & even then that my baby is healthy & lives a full life, I promise it’s never ending!'