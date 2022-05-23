ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Maren Morris sings The Wizard And I from Wicked while shooting a 'test shot for my self tape audition'

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Maren Morris shared what she described as a 'test shot for my self tape audition' to her Twitter account on Saturday.

The 32-year-old performer was seen performing 'The Wizard And I' from the long-running musical Wicked, in which the song is sung by Elphaba, also known as the Wicked Witch of the West.

She also wrote a short message in her post's caption that partially read: 'The THEATRE dah-ling IS JUMPING OUT.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lMqwK_0fmuV2Tu00
Letting everyone see: Maren Morris shared what she described as a 'test shot for my self tape audition' to her Twitter account on Saturday

Morris made a point of expressing that, although she wanted to fill the role, she enjoyed the process of making the video.

'Honestly, even if I don't get the part, this was so fun and I bought a freakin' backdrop off Amazon,' she said.

The actress kept it simple while taping the video, as she wore a low-cut black sleeveless top.

The Grammy-winning performer also tied her lovely brunette hair back, and several locks fell onto her forehead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2utAj0_0fmuV2Tu00
Ready for the stage: The 32-year-old performer was seen performing 'The Wizard And I' from the long-running musical Wicked, in which the song is sung by Elphaba, also known as the Wicked Witch of the West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwYRd_0fmuV2Tu00
No big deal: Morris made a point of expressing that, although she wanted to fill the role, she enjoyed the process of making the video

Although Morris appeared to be interested in making her Broadway debut in the near future, she is most known for her work in the country genre.

The performer's video came just a few months after the release of her most recent album, entitled Humble Quest.

The singer began working on material for her new record during the earlier portion of 2020,

Much of the work for the album was done remotely as a consequence of the global pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fvq7k_0fmuV2Tu00
Recent event: The performer's video came just a few months after the release of her most recent album, entitled Humble Quest

Morris' first single from the album, entitled Circles Around This Town, was released this past January.

The track went on to peak at the number nine spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Her second single, Background Music, was released the following month, and Humble Quest was made available to the public on March 25.

The record was received very positively by critics, and it peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CdGFC_0fmuV2Tu00
Doing well: The record was received very positively by critics, and it peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart; she is seen last month

Morris spoke about working on Humble Quest during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she noted that she had a specific intention for the record.

She noted that she wanted 'to make these songs feel hopeful because they were pulling me out of a hopeless place and they made me feel hopeful again,' she said.

The hitmaker then remarked that she carefully wrote her songs in an effort to offer a bit of solace to her listeners.

'I felt like if they were helping me, maybe if 10 more people heard it, it would help them too. That's how the whole record came to be,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27VsDt_0fmuV2Tu00
Intentional: The hitmaker then remarked that she carefully wrote her songs in an effort to offer a bit of solace to her listeners

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maren Morris
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizard#The Wizard And I#Wicked#Background Music
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

365K+
Followers
39K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy