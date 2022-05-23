ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Blues fans hope team gets revenge, win against Avalanche in Game 4

By Ty Hawkins
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues hope to even their second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche at Enterprise Center on Monday night, but they’ll have to find a way to win after what many are calling a dirty play that sidelined starting goalie Jordan Binnington .

“He’s a Euro, he’s a cheap shot (artist), you know? He’s one of those guys. He’s an ankle biter,” John Leuchtmann said.

The Blues fan said the team needs to send a message after Colorado’s Nazem Kadri and Calle Rosen collided with the goalie.

“The guy that does it dirty, is going to have to get it back. You know, we gotta deliver it back,” Leuchtmann said.

The Avalanche beat the Blues 5-2 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“I think the whole team needs to lift up. This is hockey, you know; finish your checks, back checks, you know? It’s a two way game, you know? You gotta play both ends of the ice,” Leuchtmann said.

Binnington left with 6:45 to go in the first period. Cameron Snively was working at a packed Maggie O’Briens and, like Leuchtmann, didn’t like what he saw.

“It wasn’t, you know, the prettiest. Hopefully, we can get back at them on Monday and give it to them good,” Snively said.

Leuchtmmann believes head coach Craig Berube will have the team ready to respond in Game 4.

“He’s a good coach, he’s a good motivator. I mean, he’s as a player. He played every aspect of the game, so the players really look up to him. I’m sure he’s got a plan, but I guarantee they’re going to have to turn up the heat,” Leutchmann said.

