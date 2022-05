Memorial Day services will be held Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m. in the Rippey Cemetery. The Rippey American Legion Post will provide a gun salute at the Pleasant Hill cemetery on Sunday and will present arms Monday at Fairview Cemetery at 9 a.m., Angus Cemetery at 10 a.m., the Old Rippey Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. and conclude with the final salute at the Rippey Cemetery at 11 a.m.

RIPPEY, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO