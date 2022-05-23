ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach jewelry store targeted for smash-and-grab robbery

Authorities were investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Huntington Beach Sunday afternoon.

They were dispatched to the Bella Terra shopping center in Huntington Beach just after noon, upon hearing reports of a robbery at a local jewelry store, Princess Bride Diamonds.

According to investigators with the Huntington Beach Police Department, four suspects entered the store and smashed a pair of display cases before they were confronted by store employees.

Those store employees, who sustained no injuries during the incident, also reported that no merchandise was stolen due to their efforts.

Surveillance footage from inside of the store show three employees fending off the attempted robbers in the entrance of the store before the suspects fled from the scene.

"It's cool to see them fight back. That was awesome!" said David Clark a shopper at Bella Terra Sunday evening, who, along with his fiancée Audrey Tate, share a special connection with the folks at the jewelry store.

"We live across the way and David got our engagement ring from here so we care a lot about the staff," Tate said. "We're just sad to see what happened."

They recognized one person specifically from the surveillance footage -- the man consulted with them as they picked their engagement ring -- fighting off the suspects.

"We respected him already, but I thought that was so cool for him to fight them off like that," Clark concluded.

Authorities disclosed that as the investigation continued throughout the day, the search for the four suspects was still ongoing as well.

