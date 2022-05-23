Heart transported in effort to save Colorado Springs mother

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A 40-year-old mother is fighting for her life at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus as surgeons attempt a heart transplantation.

The woman, Chantelle Flick Sharketti, suffered a major heart attack on Wednesday at her home in Colorado Springs. She called her husband and parents in a panic.

“She was by the front door struggling to breathe,” Chantelle’s mom, Chenoa Flick, said.

Chantelle was suffering a massive heart attack.

“We were told that she has the worst of the worst case, and we were not given much hope,” sister, Cierra Brown, said.

Chantelle’s family is no stranger to tragedy. Her brother, El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, was shot and killed in 2018 .

“It’s been the most tragic, heart-wrenching experience we’ve ever been through,” Chenoa recalled on the death of her son.

Now, the family is praying that they won’t lose Chantelle. Her husband, Kalani Sharketti, is a sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

“We’re trusting and believing for a miracle that she’ll be fine, that she’ll be home soon,” Sgt. Kalani Sharketti said.

Sister-in-law Rachael Flick, Deputy Flick’s widow, said Chantelle is, absent the heart attack, healthy.

Chantelle’s health, paired with her age, put her on the top of the donor-recipient list. Prayers were answered just four days after the heart attack. A heart was flown to Colorado on Sunday to give Chantelle a new lease on life.

“It truly is a miracle,” Rachael said. “We’re really grateful to the Anschutz Medical Campus for the care they’re providing for Chantelle.”

The family, already grateful for the support they’ve received following Deputy Flick’s murder, is now asking for more prayers. Financially, even with insurance, medical bills will be a burden. A GoFundMe has been created.

Chantelle’s surgery was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. The surgery could last 8 hours or longer.

