ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Heart transported in effort to save Colorado Springs mother

By Michael Konopasek
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bc36e_0fmuT65E00

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A 40-year-old mother is fighting for her life at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus as surgeons attempt a heart transplantation.

The woman, Chantelle Flick Sharketti, suffered a major heart attack on Wednesday at her home in Colorado Springs. She called her husband and parents in a panic.

“She was by the front door struggling to breathe,” Chantelle’s mom, Chenoa Flick, said.

Chantelle was suffering a massive heart attack.

“We were told that she has the worst of the worst case, and we were not given much hope,” sister, Cierra Brown, said.

Chantelle’s family is no stranger to tragedy. Her brother, El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, was shot and killed in 2018 .

“It’s been the most tragic, heart-wrenching experience we’ve ever been through,” Chenoa recalled on the death of her son.

2 killed in plane crash near Anthem Ranch neighborhood

Now, the family is praying that they won’t lose Chantelle. Her husband, Kalani Sharketti, is a sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

“We’re trusting and believing for a miracle that she’ll be fine, that she’ll be home soon,” Sgt. Kalani Sharketti said.

Sister-in-law Rachael Flick, Deputy Flick’s widow, said Chantelle is, absent the heart attack, healthy.

Chantelle’s health, paired with her age, put her on the top of the donor-recipient list. Prayers were answered just four days after the heart attack. A heart was flown to Colorado on Sunday to give Chantelle a new lease on life.

“It truly is a miracle,” Rachael said. “We’re really grateful to the Anschutz Medical Campus for the care they’re providing for Chantelle.”

The family, already grateful for the support they’ve received following Deputy Flick’s murder, is now asking for more prayers. Financially, even with insurance, medical bills will be a burden. A GoFundMe has been created.

Chantelle’s surgery was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. The surgery could last 8 hours or longer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Denver

Carlos Diaz Arrested, Accused In 4 Murders In Colorado Springs, Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A suspect in four murders has been arrested in El Paso County. Carlos Diaz is facing charges in the murders of four victims in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. (credit: El Paso County) Investigators said that Diaz, 21, knew all four of his victims but are not releasing any additional details about the case. They are also looking to identify another victim.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man connected to four homicides in Pikes Peak region arrested

PIKES PEAK REGION — Law enforcement officers from multiple counties in southern Colorado arrested a man for connection to the murders of four people, earlier this week. The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Carlos Ulises Diaz. He was taken into custody on four counts of First Degree Murder on May 19. He is currently being […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
303magazine.com

Fuel & Iron Bar Debuts the Best of Pueblo in LoDo

Nathan Stern and Zach Cytryn are on a mission to show Denver what Pueblo is all about with their new bar — Fuel & Iron Bar. Inspired by the multicultural community just south of Colorado Springs, the food and drink take influence from the farms, industry and immigrant populations that have built Pueblo into what it is today. The name is a tribute to the roots of what has come to be known as the “Steel City” and even food items like the Bessemer Breakfast ($16) derive their title from the steel smelting process.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Health
KRDO News Channel 13

La Junta residents urged to secure homes amid suspect search

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Otero Co. Sheriff's Office is asking residents on the north side of town to secure their homes as deputies search for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting in Pueblo. The search is underway in the area of Elm Ave. and Canal Rd., just off Hwy. 109. The post La Junta residents urged to secure homes amid suspect search appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

New airtanker base celebrated in ribbon cutting ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS — A ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by the City of Colorado Springs and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service to commemorate the completion of a new airtanker base that will boost firefighting capabilities within a 600-mile radius. The facility is located at the Colorado Springs Airport and includes a modern […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Welcome CSFD’s new wellness therapy dog, Diesel!

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has a new four-legged member of the department! Diesel is a wellness therapy dog whose job is to comfort firefighters and department staff through the stresses of the profession. He is a black lab who has a few grey hairs on his chin, but CSFD said […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Transplantation#University Of Colorado#Police#Kdvr
KXRM

Deputy grabs falling woman by her clothes, saves her life

EL PASO COUNTY, Co. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hailing one of its deputies as a hero, after he saved a woman’s life earlier this month. It happened during the morning rush hour on May 12. Deputies say callers noticed a woman on a bridge overpass over Highway 115 along South Academy […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Axios Denver

Miller moth season arrives in Colorado

If you're chasing miller moths under your light fixtures, you're not alone. What's happening: Millions of moths are making their annual migration from Colorado's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.A mix of weather conditions, including a dry spring limiting flower supply that propelled the moths westward, is boosting their numbers along the Front Range.What they're saying: A "strong migration" is likely this year, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells Axios Denver.Yes, but: To the relief of many in the Denver metro, the swarm is unlikely to be as extreme as it was in 2020, he notes. Be smart: The best way to keep the critters out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.Otherwise, "they can't get away from it," Krell tells us. Fun facts: Miller moth larvae are known as army cutworms and grow primarily in wheat and other crop fields.The insects are also a significant food source for a range of animals, including birds, bats and even bears.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Westword

These Are the Colorado Counties Where COVID Is Getting Bad Again

On May 20, Jefferson County Public Health announced that Jeffco had moved from COVID-19 Community Level Low to Community Level Medium after exceeding 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days — a metric established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New COVID-19 hospital admissions were up as well, hitting 6.4 per 100,000 residents.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: State board declares 'Thunderbirds' a crime

Don’t look up unless you’re a racist. The Air Force Thunderbirds thundered over Colorado Springs on Monday and Tuesday in preparation for the annual F-16 air show Wednesday after the Air Force Academy graduation. The show is so grandiose it draws people from around the country. It is a display of our culture’s commitment to freedom for all in the world’s most diverse society.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Applications open for CSPD Victims Advocacy Volunteer Program

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Victim Advocacy Unit (VAU) is seeking volunteers to help staff provide critical resources and support to crime victims in Colorado Springs. About the Victim Advocacy Unit Being victimized in a criminal act can be a very traumatic experience. CSPD VAU is available to provide services and support […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

El Paso County Leaders Address Recent Controversies at ‘Hold the Line’

Last Friday’s Hold the Line conference at The Road Church in Colorado Springs featured not just national evangelical thought leaders Sean Feucht and Eric Metaxas and federal legislators Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), but a slate of local elected officials as well. El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf, Colorado Springs City Councilor Dave Donelson, and Academy School District 20 and Pikes Peak Library District board member Aaron Salt spoke with Steve Holt, pastor of The Road Church, during a brief panel discussion.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Deputies arrest Pueblo shooting suspect in La Junta

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (10 a.m.): The sheriff’s office says the suspect is in custody. We are still working to get more information. _______________________________________________________. PREVIOUS (5/26): The Otero County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents in the Elm and Canal area to stay in their homes while deputies...
LA JUNTA, CO
KXRM

KXRM

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy