Denton County, TX

TMS converting asphalt short track to dirt surface

By Matt Crider For the Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
Texas Motor Speedway, located off Interstate 35W in Denton County, in Fort Worth city limits.

FORT WORTH — Texas Motor Speedway is doubling down on the dirt.

The Speedway Motorsports venue in Denton County will convert the 1/5-mile asphalt short track on the east side of the property to a dirt oval to accommodate a sprint car event dreamed up by NASCAR star Christopher Bell.

Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway sits adjacent to the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, a 2/5-mile clay circuit. Both tracks rest in the evening shadow of the high-banked, 1 1/2-mile superspeedway where fans flock to watch big-league stock car and Indy car racing.

Bell said Saturday at TMS that he’s always wanted to see micro sprint cars race at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway. The Norman, Oklahoma, driver has a background in dirt track racing.

“I always dreamed as a kid coming to Texas Motor Speedway to be able to race micro sprints on that track off the back straightaway on NASCAR weekend,” Bell said. “It’s actually going to happen this fall, NASCAR weekend.”

Micro sprints are miniature sprint cars. Bell said they will have 600 cubic centimeter sport bike engines and be split into two divisions. The premier division will have open rules, and the junior division will be geared for racers in the 6-12 age range.

Scheduled for Sept. 21-24, “C. Bell’s Micro Mania” will be sanctioned by the POWRi organization and pay $10,000 to win.

“Micro sprints have deep roots inside of Texas and Oklahoma,” Bell said. “It is as professional or as hobby as you make it.

“Going to these high-paying, prestigious events is what can launch the stardom of a young driver that’s up and coming in the micro sprint ranks. The same thing happened to me.”

Kenton Nelson, TMS vice president of operations and events, said crews will arrive May 30 to start tearing out the asphalt.

Nelson said TMS will maintain both dirt tracks and that Bell will compete at Micro Mania. Bell said he’s talked to other NASCAR drivers about joining the field as well.

Officials said in a news release that renovations to Lil’ TMS will include safety improvements, caution lights and a Lil’ Hoss video board.

The main TMS oval will host the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 playoff race for the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, Sept. 25. The Xfinity Series will begin its playoff with the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Sept. 24.

