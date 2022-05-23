ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WATCH: Charles Barkley shows up to Warriors-Mavericks game riding a horse

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35m4nI_0fmuSOzg00

Pro Basketball Hall of Famer and current Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley has taken that rivalry with the Golden State Warriors to a whole new level.

Ahead of the first two games of the Warriors’ Western Conference Finals series against the Dallas Mavericks, Barkley could be seen getting into a war of words with Warriors fans .

Heading into Game 3 in Big D on Sunday night , Charles Barkley took this to a whole new level. The dude legitimately showed up to American Airlines Center in Big D riding a horse. It’s something that actually happened.

The dude has become an national treasure since joining the likes of Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal in the TNT studios.

Just don’t tell that to Warriors fans.

With Golden State boasting a 2-0 series lead after an epic Game 2 comeback , the team will look to pretty much wrap up an NBA Finals appearance with a win Sunday evening.

As you might imagine, Charles Barkley is rooting for Dallas to come out on top and make this a series.

On another note. That’s one poor horse.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s bold 6-word message after Mavs’ Game 4 win will piss off Warriors fans

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs, but Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is not giving up just yet. After helping the Mavs win Game 4 and cut the Golden State Warriors’ lead to 3-1, Doncic shared his belief that they still have a fighting chance to win the series. And in his postgame presser, the Slovenian guard doubled down on that and shared that he is confident they can bag three straight wins to make it to the NBA Finals.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors Get An Interesting Update

Russell Westbrook had an awful season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22 and it has led to numerous rumors and reports that he will be traded this offseason. Of course, after such a bad season, the yield for Russ is lower than ever especially since he has one of the worst contracts in basketball. No one is trying to take on his deal right now and it could very well pose some problems for the Lakers as time goes on.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Kenny Smith
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reacts To Juwan Howard's Coaching Decision

On Monday, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard declined an interview with the Lakers for their job opening. That decision doesn't surprise his former "Fab Five" teammate, Jalen Rose. During the latest episode of Jalen & Jacoby, Rose shared his thoughts on Howard turning down...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Warriors Mavericks#Turner Sports#The Golden State Warriors#Warriors#The Dallas Mavericks#American Airlines Center#Tnt#Mavs
NBC Sports

Doctor outlines likely timetable for Porter's return to Dubs

Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. likely won't play Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. Porter limped to the locker room in the second quarter of Game 3 on Sunday and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game with left foot soreness. The X-rays on his foot came back negative.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NBA Is Expected To Give 2 New Cities Expansion Teams

The NBA has not added a new team in almost two decades, but the next round of expansion could be coming soon. During an appearance on 93.3 KJR, longtime columnist John Canzano reported that Seattle and Las Vegas have "already been earmarked" for expansion by the NBA. According to Canzano,...
NBA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Steve Kerr's Powerful Message

On Tuesday night, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an impassioned plea to United States politicians to institute stricter gun laws. His plea came in the wake of a shooting at an elementary school in Texas that left 18 children and one teacher dead. This isn't the first time Kerr has taken to the microphone following a shooting where he pleaded with the U.S. government and he's clearly frustrated.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
The Game Haus

2022 NBA Mock Draft May 24

The 2022 NBA playoffs are here, which means the 2022 NBA Draft won’t be too far behind. Here is the 2022 NBA Mock Draft May 24. The Magic already have a solid young backcourt with Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony. They can get an athletic big with the first pick of the draft in Smith.
NBA
NBC Sports

Warriors' bench goes above and beyond in late rally vs. Mavs

DALLAS -- Once the fourth quarter began Tuesday night at American Airlines Center in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, Steve Kerr could see the writing on the wall. It was time to save his stars and get the bench some time for the final 12 minutes. Little did...
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

57K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy