San Diego, CA

Padres place RHP Mike Clevinger on injured list

 4 days ago

Right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger was placed on the 15-day injured list by the San Diego Padres on Sunday because of a right-triceps strain.

The Clevinger IL move is retroactive to Saturday. To replace him, the Padres recalled right-hander Steven Wilson from Triple-A El Paso.

The severity of the injury wasn’t known. Clevinger, 31, had Tommy John surgery on the same arm in November 2020 and missed all of the 2021 season.

Clevinger is 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA in three starts this season. He has pitched 14 innings, giving up 11 hits, walking five and striking out 15.

Wilson has appeared in 16 games for the Padres this season, going 3-1 with one save and a 3.94 ERA across 16 innings. He pitched a perfect ninth inning in San Diego’s 10-1 win over the host San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

–Field Level Media

