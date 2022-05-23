ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Man dead after Richmond neighborhood shooting

 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- A man has died after he was shot in a neighborhood in Richmond's East End Sunday morning, according to police.

Officials with Richmond Police said officers were called to the 2100 block of Phaup Street in Fairfield Court for a shots fired and a person down report just after 9:50 a.m.

"Officers arrived and found an adult male who had sustained gunshot wounds," police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

"The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death," officials said.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese 804-646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

