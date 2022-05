COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the cost of just about everything continues to rise, there are families in our community who need help. There is no shame in asking for it. “My experience with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective has been a Godsend,” says Jamie Clinkscale, a grandmother who calls MOFC a blessing. “People don’t really understand that food insecurity is real out here.”

