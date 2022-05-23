ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

New Athletic Director at University of Toledo, Bryan Blair | Leading Edge

WTOL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a new man in charge of...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 1

Related
WTOL-TV

Ohio State announces 3 more kickoff times including night game against Toledo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State announced Thursday kickoff times for the non-conference games against Arkansas State and Toledo and Big Ten Conference opponent Rutgers. The Buckeyes' second game of the season against the Red Wolves on Sept. 10 will kick off at noon and the following week against the Rockets is set for 7 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
City
Toledo, OH
WTOL-TV

Tall grass can be reported to Engage Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tall grass can be an eyesore, especially in the summer as it begins to grow again. A lawn left neglected for a few weeks can quickly become out of control. The city of Toledo has 62 contractors mowing throughout the day on properties that the city of Toledo already knows of like abandoned or vacant homes.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Toledo#Leading Edge#A New Man

Comments / 0

Community Policy