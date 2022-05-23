New Athletic Director at University of Toledo, Bryan Blair | Leading Edge

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State announced Thursday kickoff times for the non-conference games against Arkansas State and Toledo and Big Ten Conference opponent Rutgers. The Buckeyes' second game of the season against the Red Wolves on Sept. 10 will kick off at noon and the following week against the Rockets is set for 7 p.m.
TOLEDO, Ohio — All classes at Central Catholic High School have been canceled for Friday, May 27, after an alleged threat was found on social media. The school received a threat and Toledo police are investigating. Out of precaution, classes have been canceled, according to a Central Catholic official who spoke with WTOL 11.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tall grass can be an eyesore, especially in the summer as it begins to grow again. A lawn left neglected for a few weeks can quickly become out of control. The city of Toledo has 62 contractors mowing throughout the day on properties that the city of Toledo already knows of like abandoned or vacant homes.
Comments / 1