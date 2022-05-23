Norfolk Police locate missing 13-year-old girl

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk detectives have located a missing 13-year-old girl.

13-year-old Mayra Caraballo-Rodriguez was last seen walking her small black and brown dog around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the 100 block of Westover Avenue, police say.

Police say Rodriguez is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds with long braided hair. She was last wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey shorts.

On Monday, police updated the public that she was found safely