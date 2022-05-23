ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Teen Captures Crazy Footage Of Mountain Lion Taking An Elk Down By The Throat

By Wes Langeler
 4 days ago
Ruthless…

A Colorado teen captured some wild footage near Oak Creek, while driving on the highway near his home.

According to Field & Stream, 18 year old Sophia Benjamin was driving the car with some friends when she saw something on the road.

As the vehicle slowed, it became clear what it was: A mountain lion with its jaws wrapped tightly around the neck of a cow elk.

The elk tried to stomp the cat and shake it loose, but to no avail… clinging tight to the neck, teeth dug in deep, it took about 15 minutes for the big cat to bring the elk down.

15-year-old Tanner Cole-Wheeler filmed the brutal encounter, and for the driver Sophia, she says she’s never seen a mountain lion:

“I’ve seen elk and other wildlife, but I’ve never seen a mountain lion before. It was a very cool and a rare thing to see.”

There’s an estimated 3,000 to 7,000 mountain lions in the state of Colorado, and more than 280,000 elk, but you’re not gonna come across an encounter between the two of them very often.

And that elk is gonna last for quite a few meals… filling up the freezer, eh?

Canada Lynx Takes Down Adult Mule Deer More Than Four Times Its Size

Size matters? Not to a lynx is doesn’t…

In this insane video filmed near Fort Saint John, British Columbia, we get to see just how powerful a lynx can be, even against an animal that weighs four times more than it does.

For starters, a full grown Canada Lynx tops out around 30 pounds, with most of them weighing somewhere around 20-25. A mule deer doe can get up near 180 pounds but most of them clock in somewhere around 150 pounds.

Of course these are just averages and estimates, but either way, you can see the stark contrast in size.

Did that stop this lynx? Nope.

The doe is able to land a kick during the initial attack, but as soon as that lynx latched on to the head and the neck, it’s all over.

According to Hinterland Outdoors, the lynx killed the muley and was spotted days later enjoying the spoils of its victory.

Nature, man… it’s wild.

The end result.

And he was still there, four days later.

