Ray Liotta, the beloved character actor with roles in films like GoodFellas, and Sin City, has passed away. He was 67 years old. According to Deadline, who first reported his passing, the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters. Liotta was born in Newark, New Jersey in 1954 -- which likely came in handy when he later starred in The Sopranos and its prequel The Many Saints of Newark. For much of his career, he made a name for himself playing hard-edged tough guy characters, having become an instantly recognizable face following the success of Goodfellas in 1990 -- although he certainly had another side to his performances, having turned some heads the year before that in his brief role as Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams.

