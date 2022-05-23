ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall, FL

Boy, 5, Hospitalized After Being Attacked by Family Dog in Miami-Dade

NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 5-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was attacked by a family dog at a Kendall home Sunday afternoon, officials...

www.nbcmiami.com

Click10.com

Victim killed in Miami crash identified as local rapper OhTrapstar

One of the three victims killed in a crash in Miami Wednesday morning has been identified as Ernesto Enrique Carralero, 23, who was a local rapper known as OhTrapstar. Multiple news outlets reported that Carralero was also the cousin of fellow rappers Lil Pump and Lil Ominous, however a friend of his told Local 10 News Thursday that Carralero actually isn’t related to Lil Pump and Lil Pump hadn’t posted anything about Carralero’s death on social media as of Thursday morning.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

3 die after car crashes into front of home in Miami, catches fire

MIAMI – A car crashed into the front of a home Wednesday morning in the city of Miami, killing three people and injuring two others, officials confirmed. The rollover crash was reported in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 82nd Street. The car also caught fire after the crash.
MIAMI, FL
miamistandard.news

3 dead, 2 in hospital following car crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) – Three people have died and two people are in the hospital after a crash in Miami. Police responded to the area of Northeast 82nd Street and Northeast Third Place, Wednesday morning. Officials said a car crashed into a home in the area, flipped over and became...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Several Injured In 7-Vehicle Crash In Tamarac

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An accident involving seven vehicles has left several people injured and is affecting traffic Thursday morning in Tamarac. The crash, which injured 6 people, happened near the area of University Drive and Southgate Blvd. near Renaissance Charter School. Those who were injured were transported to local hospitals. The southbound lanes are closed and the northbound lanes are moving very slowly, officials said. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

BSO investigating North Lauderdale crash that killed Margate woman

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 58-year-old pedestrian from Margate Tuesday night. According to a BSO news release, first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Rock Island Road and Forrest Boulevard in North Lauderdale just before 9 p.m. for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Cyclist Dies After Being Struck by Car in Davie

Police are investigating after a cyclist was struck and killed by a car in Davie Thursday morning. The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. near Nob Hill Road and State Road 84. Davie Police officials said the car was traveling north on Nob Hill Road when it struck the cyclist, who was crossing east on 84.
DAVIE, FL
CBS Miami

Man Shot By Miami Police Officers After They Witnessed Him Strike 2 Women With Van

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after police say a man hit two women with his vehicle and officers fired shots at him. Assistant Chief Cherise Gause with Miami Police says just before 5 p.m. they responded to a call of a domestic violence made by a female caller. When officers arrived to the home in the 100 block of NW 64 street, they found the home was on fire. Then, responding officers witnessed a man driving a black van strike two women with the vehicle. As a result, two officers fired shots at the man. He sustained non-life threatening injuries. One woman suffered leg injuries. The man and woman were transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police were not able to say the relationship between the three. The man has since been taken into custody. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting. The cause of the fire is also still being investigated.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

2 killed In I-95 Crash In Pompano Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pompano Beach. Authorities said the vehicle crashed against a pole and became engulfed in flames after the collision. All northbound traffic was affected at the time. Traffic was being diverted to Cypress Creek Road until traffic homicide investigators clear the scene.
WSVN-TV

Miami PD: 2 transported after police-involved shooting in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have confirmed that two people were transported to the hospital after they were hurt in an officer-involved shooting. Just before 5 p.m., Tuesday, Miami Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to a domestic call in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami. “At 4:50...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

1 Killed After Being Struck By Tri-Rail Train South Of Commercial Blvd.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said one person was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a Tri-Rail train just south of Commercial Boulevard. Police had not identified the person struck by the train. Officials said the train had been carrying 104 passengers at the time. Transportation via bus has been made available between the Cypress Creek and Fort Lauderdale stations. Tri-Rail service is being impacted during the investigation.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Shots fired at BSO prisoner transport vehicle in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in the Pompano Beach district responded to a report Tuesday night of shots being fired at a BSO prisoner transport vehicle. The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. near the 1200 block of South Dixie Highway. According to authorities, a BSO...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Train Strikes, Kills Man South Of Boca Raton, Roads Closed

Early Morning Crash Leaves One Dead. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: BSO tells us at 9:15 a.m. that traffic in the area is back to normal. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was killed by a train overnight south of Boca Raton. Now, roads are closed in […] The article Train Strikes, Kills Man South Of Boca Raton, Roads Closed appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL

