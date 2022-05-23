ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Marietta man sentenced to life, plus 25 years in rape of 6-year-old girl

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Jamal Adams (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta man has been sentenced to life, plus 25 years in prison after he was found guilty of child abuse.

Jamal Adams, 27, was sentenced on Friday after he was found guilty of rape, incest and two counts of aggravated child molestation, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. announced in a news release.

Adams’ charges stemmed from an outcry of sexual abuse made by a 6-year-old child on June 3, 2020.

The child was transported to the WellStar Cobb Hospital and injuries were identified in the child’s sexual assault exam.

Cobb County Police Department began their investigation and SafePath completed a forensic interview.

CCPD Special Victims Unit Detective Ferruccio and Sergeant Drew interviewed Adams and based on their investigation, he was arrested on June 4, 2020.

At sentencing, Judge Ann B. Harris stated that Adams having an opportunity to commit this on another child was not a risk she was willing to take, the release said.

“This child showed incredible bravery at a very young age by testifying in front of her abuser and the jury,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Raynor said. “Adams’ actions were unconscionable and despicable. We are confident with this sentence that Adams will never prey on another child again.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

