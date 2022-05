It's no secret that Apple has very strict rules regarding its App Store. However, while these restrictions could make app developers' lives more difficult, they are often beneficial to us, the users. One such useful policy is the Account Deletion rule, which requires applications that allow you to create an account to also let you delete it. In January, Apple delayed the implementation of this requirement and pushed it back to June 30, 2022.

