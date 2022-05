RIDGETOP, Tenn. (WSMV) - White House Utility District warned residents to boil their water Thursday before use due to the worry of bacteria. WHUD officials said they had discovered that the City of Ridgetop Sewer Department connected a residential wastewater service line to a WHUD water line. After testing for bacteria and not having detected any, WHUD said they still urge all customers in the affected area to boil water before use until further notice.

RIDGETOP, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO