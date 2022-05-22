ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who should be the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's High School Athlete of the Week?

By Carlos Silva Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
The spring season is in full effect as athletes from golf and baseball and softball are among the finalists for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Athlete of the Week.

The A-J is taking weekly nominations until noon Sunday and will release its list of finalists for the High School Athlete of the Week. The poll will open at 6 a.m. Monday.

► Coaching staffs can nominate a player for next week's award by emailing, with subject “AOTW Nominee,” sports@lubbockonline.com by Sunday morning.

► In your email, include: nominee with classification and pertinent stats from this week's games/results by noon Sunday to be eligible.

► The poll will close at noon Thursday and the winners will be announced Friday each week.

► Take a moment to look at some of the top performances in the last week and vote below.

Female athletes

Corey Fortner, Fr., Trinity Christian — Hit 4 for 4 with three doubles, four RBI and three runs in a state semifinal win over Lubbock Christian.

Ava Lopez, Sr., Monterey — Went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI in the Game 1 win over Burleson Centennial. She also had an RBI in Game 2 of the sweep.

Laila Vasquez, Jr., Lamesa — Hit a home run in Game 1 against Holliday while allowing two earned runs with six strikeouts in the circle. She also led the team with two hits in Game 2.

Male athletes

Logan Addison, So., New Home — Hit two triples and a double, totaling six RBI in a sweep of New Deal.

Derek Cantu, So., Idalou — Hit 5 for 9 with two doubles and four RBI in a sweep of Denver City.

Bryce Ford, Sr., Snyder — Went 3 for 4 with a double and six RBI in Game 1 against El Paso Riverside.

