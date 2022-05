The Carolina Hurricanes are back on their home ice, where they have yet to lose in the 2022 NHL Playoffs. After back-to-back road losses against the Rangers, the series is evened up at 2-2. The Canes will get a significant boost to the lineup ahead of Game 5, however, as alternate captain Jordan Martinook is expected to make his series debut, having been sidelined since Game 3 against the Bruins when he picked up an injury.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO