National Pike Steam Spring show held in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — The National Pike Steam Spring show was held in Brownsville over the weekend.

Attendants were able to see antique construction and tractors, rope making, rock crushing and more.

Various displays, live music, a blacksmith and food vendors contributed to the show.

If you missed this one, don’t worry! A summer show will be held from August 12-14.

