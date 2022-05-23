ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, PA

National Pike Steam Spring show held in Brownsville

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35LdEc_0fmuMlkB00
National Pike Steam Spring show held in Brownsville National Pike Steam Spring show held in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — The National Pike Steam Spring show was held in Brownsville over the weekend.

Attendants were able to see antique construction and tractors, rope making, rock crushing and more.

Various displays, live music, a blacksmith and food vendors contributed to the show.

If you missed this one, don’t worry! A summer show will be held from August 12-14.

‘I know what I’ve done’: 2 men in custody after police track skimming scam in Pittsburgh-area stores

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Car show, strawberry festival, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, Pa. 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
TARENTUM, PA
wtae.com

Dog in need of food and water abandoned by owner in Crescent Township

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crescent Township Police are investigating after a dog in poor shape was abandoned by its owner. A witness told police a vehicle pulled into the driveway of an abandoned house and let the dog out of the car. The driver threw a ball, which the dog chased, then the vehicle drove off.
GLENWILLARD, PA
WTAP

Cosmic carp: Record fish caught in West Virginia lake

SOUTH CHARLESTON (AP) - A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia. Ayden Minick of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, caught and released the carp on May 7. The Division of Natural Resources says it was measured by a DNR fisheries biologist...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Brownsville, PA
Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Cars
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Brownsville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
cranberryeagle.com

Upcoming Festivals in Butler County

Hosted by the YMCA, the car cruise will feature a 50/50, basket raffles, and a DJ. The Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival is a premier annual event that attracts Jeep enthusiasts from all over the world. The festival is a Jeep-only event. All drivers must be at least 18 years of age. All Jeeps must be registered and have current liability insurance that is valid during the Festival dates to participate in any Festival activities.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Child Youth Services facing big shortage of caseworkers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Workers who are focused on protecting Pennsylvania's children and families are in crisis as caseloads are piling up without enough employees to do the job. KDKA has learned there is an extreme shortage of caseworkers for Child Youth Services (CYF) across the commonwealth, leaving the employees that are left with higher expectations and more caseloads. CYF caseworkers work to protect children from abuse and neglect. "The staff doing this work really are that line of protection that may make the difference between whether a child's alive or dead come tomorrow morning," Brian Bornman said, executive director of Pennsylvania's Children Youth...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lower Burrell woman who was a real-life Rosie the Riveter turns 102

Sue Gregory’s favorite photo of her spunky grandmother, Laura Such of Lower Burrell, shows her riveting at Alcoa in New Kensington during World War II just like Rosie the Riveter. Such worked at Alcoa riveting canisters for military supplies like many women who stepped up during World War II...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
explore venango

Dozens of Volunteers, Police Join Together to Locate Missing Juveniles

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police and over 50 volunteers from within the community successfully located two missing juveniles on Saturday following an extensive search. Police said two boys, ages 12 and 13, were reported missing after they left on an ATV together from a residence near...
FRANKLIN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Toddler found sleeping in closet with over 50 reptiles, birds, dogs, and cats in California

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — A toddler was found sleeping in a closet with over 50 reptiles, birds, dogs, and cats in California, officials say. The San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to a home Saturday around 6 p.m. after reports of a disturbance at a home in Apple Valley. When they arrived, they spoke with Jeddidiah Schulz, 38, and a deputy noticed a child in the living room with multiple cats.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
butlerradio.com

Michelle Krill Field At Historic Pullman Park To Raise Rates

Beginning next year, the City of Butler Parks, Recreation Grounds, and Facilities Authority plan to increase the price of tickets and renting Michelle Krill Field at Historic Pullman Park to keep up with rising costs. The Authority approved several motions at their Monday night meeting that will go into effect...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant contractor pleads guilty for work not performed

A Mt. Pleasant contractor will serve up to three years on probation for accepting payment for work he never performed. Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears said Wednesday that penalty could be converted into a jail sentence unless at least $8,000 in restitution is paid by Sept. 1.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
86K+
Followers
109K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy