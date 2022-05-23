ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Suit drive to provide formalwear for funerals becomes community healing center

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — What started as a local menswear store’s way of giving back to the community has become an avenue for those affected by last weekend’s white supremacist mass shooting to heal. The store’s owner and community leaders have created a safe space for Buffalo men affected by Tops Markets shooting.

Dewitt Lee, III, owner of St. Brian Clothiers, established the space at the Utica Business Center, on E. Utica Street near Main, to provide free suits and ties to those attending the funerals of those killed in the attack. The empty storefront at 11 E. Utica St. will now be turned into the “Men’s Headquarters.”

Because the attack affected the community not only physically, but mentally and emotionally as well, Men’s Headquarters will provide guest speakers, holistic healers, ministers and more, in an effort to heal and support the men of Buffalo in a time of need.

Thanks to a generous donation, the store front will now be open throughout the month. Anyone in need of a suit for a funeral, or even to attend an upcoming prom or formal event, is invited to choose their free suit and receive encouragement and support.

St. Brian Clothiers is actively seeking donations of suits, men’s shoes, dress shirts and ties. Donations can be dropped off at Men’s Headquarters Monday until Tuesday. Monetary donations are also being accepted through Cash App at $BuyBlackWN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sP0zQ_0fmuMYDc00

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo students send cards and gifts to military members

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo schoolchildren showed their support for members of the military Thursday. The group “Bunkers in Baghdad” teamed up with “Young Audiences of Western New York” to have students from Waterfront Elementary paint golf balls and write cards for the country’s troops and veterans. Organizers say it provides a lift to […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Parent leader reacts to new BPS security measures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Samuel L. Radford III of We the Parents of WNY and District Parent Coordinating Council spoke with News 4 about the new tightened security measures at Buffalo Public Schools. These changes come in the wake of the mass shootings on Jefferson Avenue and in Uvalde, Texas.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Formalwear#Charity#Tops Markets#St Brian Clothiers#The Utica Business Center#Men S Headquarters#Cash App
News 4 Buffalo

Wegmans donates $400,000 to community funds after shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans Food Markets has announced a $400,000 donation to two funds established to support the victims, their families and the community affected by the May 14 white supremacist shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. “We believe healing and change require everyone’s commitment to being a positive force for unity,” Wegmans […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Tonawanda Restaurant is Closing Its Doors

Here in Western New York, we have seen many restaurants and bars come and go over the years. Buffalo is a nostalgic region by heart. We always remember the amazing restaurants and taverns who closed. I remember the Royal Pheasant in the City of Buffalo, near Buffalo State College. They...
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

$7.8 million project to resurface Rt. 33 announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A project to resurface the Kensington Expressway (Route 33) from Elm and Oak Streets in downtown Buffalo to Harlem Road in Cheektowaga has been announced by the New York State Department of Transportation. According to DoT Comissioner Marie Therese Dominguez, the project will cost $7.8 million and will begin in early […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy