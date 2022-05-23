Man found stabbed to death at Thousand Oaks apartment complex; sheriff's department investigating

A man was found stabbed to death in a courtyard at an apartment complex in Thousand Oaks early Sunday morning, police said.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department was called to the Hillcrest Park Apartments in the 1800 block of West Hillcrest Drive for a disturbance around 3:30 a.m.

Responding deputies found the victim, 24-year-old Oliver Willis, in a courtyard, stabbed several times, officials said.

A description of the suspect was not available. No arrests have been made.

Investigators are now trying to find cameras or witnesses in the area to try and figure out who committed this crime.

Ventura County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 dollars for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.