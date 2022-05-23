ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Man shot outside business on Moncrief Road

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Police respond to reported shooting There has been a reported shooting on Moncrief Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound to his arm on Sunday after he was shot in the 5400 block of Moncrief Road.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting around 5:53 p.m. and determined the man was outside of a car wash in the area when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

After the shooting, the suspect fled on foot, police say. They believe the shooting was targeted and there is no threat to the community.

The victim and the suspect have not been identified.

If you have any information on this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

