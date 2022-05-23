ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Bustang expansion has CDOT aiming to ‘go big’ to attract riders on bus service

By Jon Murray The Denver Post
 4 days ago
Colorado’s Bustang system is set to roughly double service along Interstate 25 and more than triple service along Interstate 70 west of Denver under a three-year pilot expansion approved Thursday by the state Transportation Commission. The regional bus system, launched by the Colorado Department of Transportation in 2015,...

Comments / 1

CDOT opens Independence Pass for the 2022 season

Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation have reopened Independence Pass on Colorado Highway 82 for the season. Workers unlocked seasonal closure gates on Thursday at noon, reopening CO 82 on each side of the pass to vehicles. Approximately 50 vehicles were waiting on the west side of the pass at reopening time.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Awful Highway Expansions in Denver and Portland are Halted

State transportation agencies halted proposals to widen freeways in Denver and Portland amid rising costs, lawsuits, and stark questions about the projects’ destructive effects on the environment. On May 16, the Colorado Department of Transportation abandoned plans to enlarge a stretch of Interstate 25 through central Denver after acknowledging...
Best: How can a me-first terrorist be made into a hero?

A confounding aspect of the climate change challenge has been disagreements about the most basic of facts, namely human complicity. We had the same fact-based problem with the last presidential election. Then there’s what happened in Granby, the Colorado mountain town that continues to be at the center of alternative realities.
Axios Denver

Colorado company and local stores embrace gear buyback programs

If it ain't broke, sell it. That's the new mantra in the sporting and outdoor industry, where used-gear sales are going mainstream.Driving the news: Mega-retailer Dicks' Sporting Goods recently launched a gear-buyback program at stores locally in Lakewood and beyond in Pittsburgh.Dick's will purchase goods from tents to fleece jackets, offering cash on the spot, as part of a pilot program with Denver-based Out&Back Outdoors, an online platform for gear buying and selling.Why it matters: The pre-owned gear market is expected to reach $75 billion by 2025, according to Outside Business Journal.The reuse is environmentally minded and lowers the price point for newcomers to often-expensive pursuits.Of note: The Dick's program is just the latest for the local market.REI — with its flagship shop in Denver — offers gift cards for its members' trade-in gear through its Re/Supply initiative.Feral on Tennyson in the Sunnyside neighborhood also is taking pre-owned gear, offering cash and gift cards.What they're saying: "It lowers the barrier to entry to getting outside, and we see our trade-in offering as a way [for customers] to stay engaged with REI," Ken Voeller, the retailer's director of circular commerce and new business development, told the Journal.
OutThere Colorado

REPORT: Colorado city among 'best biking cities' in nation

A recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine which American cities were the best for bike riding. In order to do so, the company compared 24 different metrics across the 200 largest cities in the country, focusing on five different aspects of biking – access, safety, climate, community, and events.
PLANetizen

Denver Freeway Widening Plans on Hold

Plans to widen Interstate 25 through Denver have been shelved by the Colorado Department of Transportation. Michael Booth reports for the Colorado Sun: “Highway officials have given up on expanding lanes to unclog I-25 through central Denver in coming years, saying there’s no money for it, acknowledging a reality that environmental and neighborhood justice groups had been pushing them to recognize.”
Matt Whittaker

CO experts say adoption of all-electric interstate big rigs faces long haul

A Nikola Tre electric truck on display at the Colorado State Capitol in March.Colorado Department of Transportation. (Across Colorado) Back in March, Aurora-based Wagner Equipment Corp. became the first in Colorado to offer an electric semi truck. As of Tuesday, the heavy equipment dealer hadn’t sold any of the Nikola Corp. vehicles but had three “solid” proposals in front of potential customers.
Westword

These Are the Colorado Counties Where COVID Is Getting Bad Again

On May 20, Jefferson County Public Health announced that Jeffco had moved from COVID-19 Community Level Low to Community Level Medium after exceeding 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days — a metric established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New COVID-19 hospital admissions were up as well, hitting 6.4 per 100,000 residents.
iheart.com

This Is The Most Hippie Town In Colorado

You'll know a hippie when you see one. Originating as members of a flower-power counterculture during the 1960s, nowadays they're free spirits on college campuses or stoners who embrace nature. Since they're such an iconic part of American culture, there's always a place for them to call home. That's where...
Axios Denver

Miller moth season arrives in Colorado

If you're chasing miller moths under your light fixtures, you're not alone. What's happening: Millions of moths are making their annual migration from Colorado's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.A mix of weather conditions, including a dry spring limiting flower supply that propelled the moths westward, is boosting their numbers along the Front Range.What they're saying: A "strong migration" is likely this year, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells Axios Denver.Yes, but: To the relief of many in the Denver metro, the swarm is unlikely to be as extreme as it was in 2020, he notes. Be smart: The best way to keep the critters out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.Otherwise, "they can't get away from it," Krell tells us. Fun facts: Miller moth larvae are known as army cutworms and grow primarily in wheat and other crop fields.The insects are also a significant food source for a range of animals, including birds, bats and even bears.
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: State board declares 'Thunderbirds' a crime

Don’t look up unless you’re a racist. The Air Force Thunderbirds thundered over Colorado Springs on Monday and Tuesday in preparation for the annual F-16 air show Wednesday after the Air Force Academy graduation. The show is so grandiose it draws people from around the country. It is a display of our culture’s commitment to freedom for all in the world’s most diverse society.
cpr.org

Southern Colorado could become home to the world’s largest Dark Sky Reserve

A coalition of South Central Colorado communities, federal agencies and organizations is working to tamp down light pollution and create what could become the world’s largest International Dark Sky Reserve covering some 4,200 square miles. They want to keep the sky dark, so the stars will stay bright and unobscured by artificial light.
9NEWS

What happens if a city-owned tree falls on your property?

DENVER — If a tree falls…. If a tree falls from city property onto your property, who is responsible?. The answer depends on the city and depends on the property. "The thing's the size of a rhinoceros probably, weight-wise, so I haven't been able to investigate underneath," said Arvada resident Todd Hochmuth. "It's sitting on my daughter's Playskool playground right now."
