ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ethan Coen’s ‘Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind’: Film Review | Cannes 2022

By John DeFore
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PnOVq_0fmuLdeA00

I used to know a record-industry veteran who had seen every performer there was and had given at least one household name their big break. He swore Jerry Lee Lewis was the greatest of them all, having seen him countless times, including a couple of concerts at the star’s home near Memphis. Ethan Coen ’s Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind is surely what this superfan wished for every time a younger friend snickered at his claims: a video mixtape chock-full of performances showing how even a man who rarely wrote his own songs could earn a place in the rock’n’roll pantheon.

And that is almost literally all it is: one performance clip after another, most filmed for TV broadcast, with snippets of archival TV interviews stitched in to offer hints of a personal portrait. Aside from Lewis and his questioners, the only people who get to talk (very briefly) are his ex-wife Myra (the cousin he infamously married when she was still a child) and another cousin, country singer Mickey Gilley. Coen never speaks to his subject himself, much less to the peers, fans and scholars who might shed light on this very thorny character. “Look at this guy play!,” the movie says, and lets that be enough.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

If it weren’t directed by Coen (working with editor Tricia Cooke, his wife), Trouble would merit a debut at a less showy festival than Cannes , where reviews would boil down to “damn, they sure dug up a lotta great clips!” It would then go to a streaming service, and any young viewers curious about the man’s story would probably wind up looking instead to Great Balls of Fire! , the 1989 biopic starring Dennis Quaid. A documentarian who specializes in music — Thom Zimny, say, who has made excellent portraits of Lewis’ contemporaries Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash — might still be able to get funding for a nonfiction look at his life, separating legend from fact and tracing his musical legacy. A film like that looks much less viable now.

That’s not to say Trouble offers zero insight into its subject’s soul; only that celebrities sitting on talk-show couches aren’t often putting their truest selves on display. Even when he’s being reflective in long-form TV interviews, Lewis is framing things based on where his life’s at right then, and it’s hard to take some claims — like Myra’s assertion that he was totally unfazed when their marriage killed his career as a rocker — seriously.

Overall, the talk-show clips suggest an amiably conceited artist who, for instance, refused to let others perform before or after him because his own act was more than enough. He talks briefly about the Black-owned Louisiana joint he snuck into as a kid, but gives no specifics about what he learned from the musicians there. He talks about traveling to Sun Records after hearing Presley’s first singles, and brags that he never needed a second take when recording his own hits there. But these biographical landmarks are spotty enough that, just before the credits roll, Coen offers title cards containing a brief summary of his career.

One remarkable inclusion suggests what a different kind of film might have done with Lewis’ life and art: An audiotape finds Lewis having a heated discussion with Sun’s Sam Phillips about the conflict between rock’n’roll and the Christian beliefs Lewis still held. Seeming to castigate himself in between recording those one-take wonders, Lewis laments that he has the Devil in him and isn’t doing anything to lead audiences to salvation. The singer’s demons are often alluded to here, but Coen makes no effort to clear up the mythology surrounding events like his accidental shooting of his bassist and alleged threat on Elvis’ life.

Mixed feelings about the sacred and the secular are hardly unique to this musician. Little Richard, a poster child for such conflicts, shows up midway through the film for a transporting duet on “I’ll Fly Away.” (Another duet, recorded elsewhere, features Tom Jones.) And we get a mercifully brief musical clip of another Lewis cousin, scandal-plagued televangelist Jimmy Swaggart.

All of the above might have been very provocative in a film focused solely on Lewis’ gospel work. In fact, Trouble seems to have originated with a plan to document gospel sessions T Bone Burnett and Joe Henry were producing for Lewis. The singer’s web site still contains a 2020 announcement that Burnett and Callie Khouri were directing a documentary about those sessions.

That project morphed into this one, and interviews with Coen and Cooke portray Burnett’s suggestion that they take over as something of a pandemic miracle, drawing them back into filmmaking just when COVID isolation was making retirement look very boring. Trouble in Mind may appeal mainly to roots-rock diehards and Coen Brothers super-completists. But if it has convinced Ethan Coen not to give up on film, it was a movie well worth making.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Lisa Marie Presley Reacts to “Spectacular” ‘Elvis’ Biopic: “It Breaks My Heart That My Son Isn’t Here to See it”

Lisa Marie Presley took to Twitter this weekend to continue reflecting on the loss of her son Benjamin Keough, who died nearly two years ago. Presley also shared her appreciation for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis, which chronicles the life of her father, Elvis Presley — and the immense disappointment that her son will never get to see the film. Presley began by acknowledging that she hasn’t posted in quite some time because “there really isn’t much to say, as I’m and will forever be mourning the loss of my son.” Benjamin, the son of Presley and musician Danny Keough, died in July...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Cruise on Why ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Would “Never” Go to Streaming and Why He Does His Own Stunts

Tom Cruise still goes to the movies — “I put my cap on,” he said — and he wants audiences to keep going, too. Prior to Top Gun: Maverick making its Palais debut at the Cannes Film Festival,  Cruise sat down for what was billed as a “MasterClass Conversation” with French journalist Didier Allouch in the festival’s 1,000-seat Debussy Theatre, which was packed with apparent Cruise aficionados.More from The Hollywood ReporterTom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' Touch Down in Cannes With Fighter Jets, Surprise Palme d'OrHow Kinostar Has Been Turning Niche Audiences Into Big Business for 25 YearsCrypto Craze Hits Cannes...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Describes Watching Him Shoot ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: “It Was Extraordinary”

Val Kilmer reprises his memorable role from Top Gun in the upcoming sequel, and the shoot was a special time for his family. Kilmer, 62, who played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the popular original 1986 film, makes a brief appearance in Top Gun: Maverick, hitting theaters May 27.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Talks Volleyball, F-18s and Tom Cruise'Mission: Impossible 7': Apparent Trailer Leaks to Social Media'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jennifer Connelly Discusses Joy of Reuniting With Director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Making Her Feel Like a Kid Again The Batman Forever star’s...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Cinemablend

Denzel Washington Was Totally Responsible For Major Elvis Casting In Baz Luhrmann’s New Movie (And No, Not Tom Hanks)

Taking on the life of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Rock, is a massive undertaking. Thankfully, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie about the music icon struck the right note with Austin Bulter being cast as the King as seen in the explosive Elvis trailer, which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Here's a fun tidbit of trivia regarding Butler's involvement: Luhrmann has revealed it was two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington who was totally responsible for the young actor being cast as Elvis.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley Gave Ann-Margret A Code Name To Dodge Priscilla

After first meeting Ann-Margret in 1963, Elvis Presley was drawn to the actress. Not so long after their first meeting, the duo had a romantic love affair that lasted for over a year. However, there was a stumbling block in their romantic relationship – Priscilla Presley, whom Elvis was with. Priscilla had been living with Elvis for a while and had promised to marry her. However, his focus changed after he met Ann-Margret.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Mickey Gilley
Person
Jerry Lee Lewis
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Dennis Quaid
Person
Jimmy Swaggart
Person
Ethan Coen
Person
Tricia Cooke
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Callie Khouri
Person
Coen Brothers
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Joe Henry
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Dirty Dancing’s Jennifer Grey Explains Why She Refused To Do Her Iconic Lift With Patrick Swayze Until The Day It Was Filmed

Dirty Dancing is a movie that teaches audiences what physical chemistry looks like between two people – the way that two bodies can be in sync with each other through the beautiful expression of dancing. We remember the film for the insane spark between actors Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, the quotable “No one puts Baby in a corner,” and the infamous lift scene. Believe it or not, however, Grey actually refused to do the iconic lift with Swayze until the day it was filmed.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Documentary Film#Film Star#Sony Pictures Classics
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Makes Out With Chase Sui Wonders While Trying Not To Be Killed In New Movie Trailer

Cover your eyes, Kim Kardashian! The makeup mogul’s boyfriend Pete Davidson locks lips with another woman in the new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies. Released on Tuesday (April 26), the clip (below) is the latest offering from famed horror production house A24. The dark comedy places the Saturday Night Live funnyman at a weekend mansion party with a group of 20-something influencers who find themselves without internet access and with a whole slew of bodies piling up. Pete plays David, who packs on the PDA with Emma, played by actress Chase Sui Wonders.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Chris Rock Responds to Dave Chappelle’s Claim He at Least ‘Got Smacked by Someone of Repute’

Click here to read the full article. Just two days after Dave Chappelle was attacked during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 3 and the stand-up comic is already joking about it. During a secret show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, Chappelle shared new details about the audience member who rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to tackle him. The alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, was arrested and later charged with four misdemeanors including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion Star Chris Pratt Gets Yelled at for Climbing Into the Mouth of a Dinosaur

Chris Pratt might be the master of velociraptor training in the Jurassic World movies, but when he's offscreen, not even he can cross the path of a T-rex without getting in trouble. The actor shared some footage on social media that showed him being chastised by security after he tried to climb into the mouth of a huge tyrannosaurus rex head (made out of Lego bricks) at the Jurassic World premiere red carpet. The actor first seemed to attach a minifig of his character to one of the teeth, and then after removing it, started climbing onto the dinosaur's tongue for a photo op.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Would Still Be Alive If They Hadn't Divorced

With the premiere of his two-part documentary fast approaching, we're seeing much more about Bobby Brown. The music icon's career and life journey will be highlighted in A&E's Biography: Bobby Brown set to air in just two weeks, and ahead of its release, yet another teaser has been shared. We've already reported on speaking on his childhood trauma including being sexually assaulted by a priest and watching his best friend die in front of him at 12 years old, as well as his escapades with Madonna and Janet Jackson.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga in Trouble for 'Kissing' Tom Cruise, Singing for His Movie?

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were spotted together in Las Vegas following one of her performances, and their connection is generating quite a stir. The 36-year-old pop sensation released a behind-the-scenes photo of herself embracing the 59-year-old actor. "We appreciate your attendance at last night's show. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," Gaga wrote underneath a snap of her kissing Cruise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy