2 dead in small plane crash in Broomfield

The Thompson School District breaks ground on another major project – the second in as many weeks. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, the district is renovating Conrad Ball Middle School in Loveland as it stares down declining enrollment. Once complete, students from the middle school and nearby Mary Blair and Monroe elementaries will be consolidated on Ball Middle’s campus in a pre-K through eighth grade school. The $18 million school, slated to open in 2023, will have a new gym and new classrooms. Mary Blair Elementary will then be converted into a community center to be run by the YMCA. The building will still be owned by the school district. Last week, the district broke ground at High Plains School, where it’s also renovating a pre-K through eighth grade facility. For more on this project, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO