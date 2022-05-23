ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

2 dead in small plane crash in Broomfield

1310kfka.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people are dead following a small plane crash in Broomfield. It happened Sunday afternoon...

www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 0

Related
1310kfka.com

Man found dead on Devil’s Backbone trail identified

A man whose body was found along a popular west Loveland trail earlier this month has been identified. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the coroner’s office identified the man as 48-year-old Douglas Collins of Loveland. An autopsy revealed Collins collapsed from cardiac arrest while riding his bike on the Devil’s Backbone trail. He was pronounced dead at the scene. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Superior teen charged with threatening to shoot Boulder school

A teen from Superior has been arrested after police said he made threats of violence against a school in Boulder this week. Officers arrested the 14-year-old boy who they say threatened to shoot up Casey Middle School during celebrations. Police upped staffing at schools in the wake of the threat and in the wake of the Texas school shooting this week. The teen face charges of inciting destruction of life or property.
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland police officers recommit to community policing

Loveland police officers have returned to their neighborhood beats. The department made the shift months ago without announcement following an investigation as it aims to build trust with the community. The Loveland Reporter-Herald says the department still plans to take into account data-driven approaches to crime and traffic safety models when making decisions about increased enforcement. Read more about the policing plan at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland man arrested in NoCo drug bust pleads not guilty

A Loveland man arrested in connection with a massive drug-ring bust will head to trial this fall. Bray Pike pleaded not guilty to 10 felonies, including drug counts, money laundering, and racketeering charges. He was among 10 men, four of which were from Loveland, arrested around this time last year in a bust that netted thousands of fentanyl pills and 12 lbs. of meth across properties in Loveland, Fort Collins, and Longmont. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Pike’s not guilty plea comes after he rejected a plea deal that would have sent him away for at least 20 years. The plea deal remains on the table for now. Read up on the case at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Erie, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Erie, CO
Accidents
Broomfield, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Broomfield, CO
County
Broomfield, CO
Erie, CO
Crime & Safety
1310kfka.com

Infrastructure partner secured for proposed underground water pipeline

A more than 300-mile-long pipeline seeks to bring water from a Utah and Wyoming reservoir to Colorado’s Front Range. BizWest reports Water Horse Resources of Fort Collins sai it’s partnered with MasTec of Florida to develop the infrastructure for the underground project. The 55,000-acre-foot pipeline would take water from the Green River to the Front Range and generate hydroelectric power as the water flows from the Rocky Mountains to the Front Range. The project, which was first proposed nearly two decades ago, is estimated to cost more than $2 billion. Read more at https://bizwest.com/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Weld likely to go for 2nd bond attempt for new school construction

Weld County will likely ask voters a second time this November to pass a bond package for new school construction. The district is presenting its case in a series of in-person community and online meetings. The Greeley Tribune reports they’re seeking between $212 and $260 million. If passed at the highest rate, $80 millon would go towards two new elementary schools in Windsor, in the Raindance and Peakiew communities. The district also presented an option of building just one elementary school in Windsor. Two of the four plans would move and expand Windsor Middle to a site off Weld County Road 15 at a cost of $9 million and expand Severance Middle and Severance High for nearly $50 million. Last year’s bond measure failed by 1,900 votes. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley drug kingpin sentenced to 120 years in prison

A drug kingpin from Greeley will die behind bars following a drug conviction. Luke Braziel, 49, was sentenced to 120 years for running a massive trafficking organization. The Greeley-Tribune reports Braziel was among several arrested in 2019 in a connection with a large-scale drug ring shut down by the Weld County Drug Task Force. Greeley Police said Braziel was responsible for distributing 28 pounds of crystal meth and heroin in the county. For more details on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

One of Larimer County’s most wanted sentenced

She was one of Larimer County’s most wanted, and now she’s heading to prison. Jill Jackson, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in December. She was sentenced Monday to seven years behind bars. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Jackson spent about two weeks on the county’s most wanted list before she was arrested in June of 2021. For more details, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Anthem Ranch
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins looks to make expanded outdoor dining permanent

If anything good came from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s expanded outdoor dining. And that is here to stay. The Coloradoan reports in Fort Collins, city staff are working on updating regulations so that extended patios with higher occupancy rates can stick around. More than two dozen parking lot or sidewalk patios remain in place in Fort Collins with business owners and residents largely supporting the idea. Council could pass new guidelines within the next month or so. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Larimer County’s COVID-19 risk level rises from low to medium

COVID-19 cases are rising in Larimer County. Weekly cases rates have risen to 234 per 100,000 people. That’s up from 179 cases over a seven-day moving average from the beginning of this month. The spike due to the contagious Omicron variant, has risen the COVID-19 risk level to medium. The risk level had been low for months. Hospitalizations tied to COVID-19 remain low and have not exceeded 10 in the past week.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins City Council considers ballot measure to hike their pay

Fort Collins City Council is considering a ballot measure that, if passed, would raise their own pay. The Coloradoan reports the majority of council believes higher pay for members would attract a more diverse pool of candidates to the elected offices. Council members currently make just under $11,000 per year and don’t qualify for benefits The mayor takes home just over $16,000 annually.. A ballot measure could seek to hike councilmembers’ pay to $33,000 or more, but no details have been determined. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Weld County names new public works director

Weld County has a new public works director. Commissioners appointed Curtis Hall to the role, replacing Jay McDonald, who will retire later this year. The county said Hall was chosen following a “broad” search. Hall has been with the county since 1996, when he started as a seasonal employee and worked his way up to deputy director of operations for public works.
WELD COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
1310kfka.com

Conrad Ball Middle to get $18M facelift as Thompson schools consolidate

The Thompson School District breaks ground on another major project – the second in as many weeks. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, the district is renovating Conrad Ball Middle School in Loveland as it stares down declining enrollment. Once complete, students from the middle school and nearby Mary Blair and Monroe elementaries will be consolidated on Ball Middle’s campus in a pre-K through eighth grade school. The $18 million school, slated to open in 2023, will have a new gym and new classrooms. Mary Blair Elementary will then be converted into a community center to be run by the YMCA. The building will still be owned by the school district. Last week, the district broke ground at High Plains School, where it’s also renovating a pre-K through eighth grade facility. For more on this project, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy