Fort Collins, CO

Snow mostly skips over Fort Collins

1310kfka.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnow basically skipped Fort Collins this weekend. The area along with Greeley, Loveland and Windsor saw just trace amounts of snow –...

www.1310kfka.com

Related
1310kfka.com

Infrastructure partner secured for proposed underground water pipeline

A more than 300-mile-long pipeline seeks to bring water from a Utah and Wyoming reservoir to Colorado’s Front Range. BizWest reports Water Horse Resources of Fort Collins sai it’s partnered with MasTec of Florida to develop the infrastructure for the underground project. The 55,000-acre-foot pipeline would take water from the Green River to the Front Range and generate hydroelectric power as the water flows from the Rocky Mountains to the Front Range. The project, which was first proposed nearly two decades ago, is estimated to cost more than $2 billion. Read more at https://bizwest.com/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins looks to make expanded outdoor dining permanent

If anything good came from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s expanded outdoor dining. And that is here to stay. The Coloradoan reports in Fort Collins, city staff are working on updating regulations so that extended patios with higher occupancy rates can stick around. More than two dozen parking lot or sidewalk patios remain in place in Fort Collins with business owners and residents largely supporting the idea. Council could pass new guidelines within the next month or so. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Westword

These Are the Colorado Counties Where COVID Is Getting Bad Again

On May 20, Jefferson County Public Health announced that Jeffco had moved from COVID-19 Community Level Low to Community Level Medium after exceeding 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days — a metric established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New COVID-19 hospital admissions were up as well, hitting 6.4 per 100,000 residents.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Weld likely to go for 2nd bond attempt for new school construction

Weld County will likely ask voters a second time this November to pass a bond package for new school construction. The district is presenting its case in a series of in-person community and online meetings. The Greeley Tribune reports they’re seeking between $212 and $260 million. If passed at the highest rate, $80 millon would go towards two new elementary schools in Windsor, in the Raindance and Peakiew communities. The district also presented an option of building just one elementary school in Windsor. Two of the four plans would move and expand Windsor Middle to a site off Weld County Road 15 at a cost of $9 million and expand Severance Middle and Severance High for nearly $50 million. Last year’s bond measure failed by 1,900 votes. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Man found dead on Devil’s Backbone trail identified

A man whose body was found along a popular west Loveland trail earlier this month has been identified. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the coroner’s office identified the man as 48-year-old Douglas Collins of Loveland. An autopsy revealed Collins collapsed from cardiac arrest while riding his bike on the Devil’s Backbone trail. He was pronounced dead at the scene. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Superior teen charged with threatening to shoot Boulder school

A teen from Superior has been arrested after police said he made threats of violence against a school in Boulder this week. Officers arrested the 14-year-old boy who they say threatened to shoot up Casey Middle School during celebrations. Police upped staffing at schools in the wake of the threat and in the wake of the Texas school shooting this week. The teen face charges of inciting destruction of life or property.
BOULDER, CO
denverite.com

Denver one-bedroom rent jumped a massive almost 27% over the past year

Rent continues to rise in Denver and nationwide. Denver’s median one-bedroom rent rose a shocking 26.6% from this time last year, according to data from the online rental site Zumper. That year-over-year growth far surpasses the also high rise in rates the city experienced, year over year, in recent months.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland man arrested in NoCo drug bust pleads not guilty

A Loveland man arrested in connection with a massive drug-ring bust will head to trial this fall. Bray Pike pleaded not guilty to 10 felonies, including drug counts, money laundering, and racketeering charges. He was among 10 men, four of which were from Loveland, arrested around this time last year in a bust that netted thousands of fentanyl pills and 12 lbs. of meth across properties in Loveland, Fort Collins, and Longmont. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Pike’s not guilty plea comes after he rejected a plea deal that would have sent him away for at least 20 years. The plea deal remains on the table for now. Read up on the case at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Bone Chilling Morning On The Way

DENVER(CBS)- Our heavy snow maker is moving away from Colorado and will leave behind a bone-chilling night over the entire state. (credit: CBS) After tying the record high for Denver Saturday morning another cold night is on the way. (credit: CBS) The temperature at DIA for Sunday morning is 30 degrees and we should at least tie that at the airport if not break it. There is a Freeze Warning in place over the Denver metro area from 9pm Saturday night thru 8am Sunday morning. Most temperatures will be around 32 degrees with a few dropping down to near 29 degrees. Hence, the reason for the warning for those areas that will get below 32 degrees. (credit: CBS) This also includes most of northeastern Colorado and areas down into Colorado Springs. There is a Frost Advisory farther east for Wray, Burlington down into Kit Carson where temps will drop to just above freezing. (credit: CBS) Parts of western Colorado also, have Freeze Warnings going on for the Colorado and Yampa River Basins. Temps in those spots may get down to near 26 degrees by Sunday morning. (credit: CBS)
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland police officers recommit to community policing

Loveland police officers have returned to their neighborhood beats. The department made the shift months ago without announcement following an investigation as it aims to build trust with the community. The Loveland Reporter-Herald says the department still plans to take into account data-driven approaches to crime and traffic safety models when making decisions about increased enforcement. Read more about the policing plan at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Target in Loveland robbed

Loveland Police are investigating a robbery at Target. Police said a man stole a tablet from the store on Rocky Mountain Avenue and threatened an employee with a knife Sunday No one was hurt. The masked thief fled in a grey Saturn sedan.
LOVELAND, CO
Westword

Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

After the sudden snow, the weather will be warming until we reach a beautiful Memorial Day weekend. The entertainment calendar is heating up, too, with free options ranging from live music to jackalope explorations to the return of a national breakdance contest. Keep reading for ten of the best free...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver's airport is about to get bonkers

The snaking security lines at Denver International Airport could grow even longer this summer, thanks to travel demand expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels. Why it matters: Travel hiccups are a real pain. And after the height of COVID lockdowns and restrictions, people are ready to get a move on.By the numbers: The average wait for security check and passport control at Denver's airport is 26.4 minutes — far from the worst among 38 other U.S. international airports analyzed by Bounce, a luggage storage company. Data: Bounce; Note: Security check data is as of March 10 and includes all departing passengers....
DENVER, CO

