Loveland, CO

Man killed in crash in Loveland

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA North Carolina man is killed in a crash in Loveland. It happened at Lincoln Avenue and 42nd Street Southeast...

9NEWS

Person shot by Larimer County deputies after chase

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Larimer County deputies shot a person after a chase that ended in Weld County Thursday evening, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. According to LCSO, it started around 6:30 p.m., when deputies attempted a traffic stop at South County Road 7 and East Highway 60, which is near the Weld-Larimer county line. LCSO said the passenger in that vehicle was a known fugitive.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
2 killed in Broomfield plane crash identified

Two people killed in a small plane crash in Broomfield earlier this week have been identified. They are 50-year-old Robert Williams and 59-year-old Lee King. Police said both were pilots. Their plane went down Sunday in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood, not long after takeoff from nearby Erie Municipal Airport. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the NTSB and the FAA.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Superior teen charged with threatening to shoot Boulder school

A teen from Superior has been arrested after police said he made threats of violence against a school in Boulder this week. Officers arrested the 14-year-old boy who they say threatened to shoot up Casey Middle School during celebrations. Police upped staffing at schools in the wake of the threat and in the wake of the Texas school shooting this week. The teen face charges of inciting destruction of life or property.
BOULDER, CO
Man found dead on Devil’s Backbone trail identified

A man whose body was found along a popular west Loveland trail earlier this month has been identified. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the coroner’s office identified the man as 48-year-old Douglas Collins of Loveland. An autopsy revealed Collins collapsed from cardiac arrest while riding his bike on the Devil’s Backbone trail. He was pronounced dead at the scene. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO
Loveland police officers recommit to community policing

Loveland police officers have returned to their neighborhood beats. The department made the shift months ago without announcement following an investigation as it aims to build trust with the community. The Loveland Reporter-Herald says the department still plans to take into account data-driven approaches to crime and traffic safety models when making decisions about increased enforcement. Read more about the policing plan at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Kayla Dreiling, Accused Of Holding Student At Gunpoint, Wanted After Being Bailed Out of Jail And Failing To Appear

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Nine months after allegedly holding a teenager at gunpoint in the parking lot of Poudre High School, suspect Kayla Dreiling has been bonded out of jail and now has a warrant for her arrest. Traumatized by the incident, and triggered by news reports about incidents at schools involving guns, the teenage victim of the crime is sharing her story for the first time. In August of 2021, on the third day of classes for Poudre School District, Devyn was about to return to class from her car when she was approached by a woman. CBS4 has agreed...
Dog survives deadly Colorado plane crash: 'She's a fighter'

BROOMFIELD, Colo. - A pit bull mix found wandering around the wreckage of a deadly Broomfield, Colorado plane crash has been dubbed a miracle dog for her incredible story of survival. A good Samaritan saw 7-year-old Chata at the crash site on Sunday and brought her to a local shelter....
BROOMFIELD, CO
KKTV

WANTED: Murder suspect last seen north of Colorado in Cheyenne Tuesday night

CHEYENNE, Colo. (KKTV) - A murder suspect is on the run from authorities in Nebraska. Police in Cheyenne, Wyoming, are reporting they believe Davin Darayle Saunders was in their jurisdiction Tuesday night at a Walmart following a disturbance with a gun. When police tried to make contact with Saunders, he had fled the area on foot. Saunders is wanted by police in Scottsbluff for multiple homicide-related charges.
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Denver

2 Juvenile Suspects Released After Weapons Investigation, Northfield High School Remains Closed Thursday

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver rushed to the Northfield High School campus in northeast Denver on Thursday morning to investigate reports of a student with a weapon on campus. Northfield cleared the lockdown just before 11 a.m. and released students to their parents and caregivers. (credit: CBS) The campus is located at 5500 Central Park Blvd. and has about 2,000 students. Students and teachers were released by classroom onto buses to the Northeast DPS bus terminal on Dallas Street, just north of Northfield Boulevard. That’s where parents can be reunited with their students. “All of the kids at the Paul Sandoval Northfield campus...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

SWAT Team Responds To Home Of Suspected Bank Robber In Adams County

By Anna Maria Basquez ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At least three agencies responded to the home of a suspected bank robber in unincorporated Adams County where the suspect barricaded himself. Negotiations ended peacefully at around 6 p.m. Shelter in place has been lifted. pic.twitter.com/bVWZKqV5gu — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) May 25, 2022 “We’re assisting the Denver Police Department. They had a bank robbery suspect, and they followed him to his house here in Adams County. When they attempted to contact the person they went inside and barricaded themselves. We’ve been doing negotiations to get the party and get them out safely and get them into custody,” said Sgt. Adam Sherman of Adams County Sheriffs Office. (credit: CBS) The call came at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The SWAT Team, Denver Police and Thornton Police were at the scene on Explorado Calle. The agencies used tear gas, but no gunshots have been fired. “There were several people that live in the house that are friends and roommates that all live together. The only person right now we believe is still in the house is the suspect,” Sherman said. “There was some tear gas.”
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
Loveland man arrested in NoCo drug bust pleads not guilty

A Loveland man arrested in connection with a massive drug-ring bust will head to trial this fall. Bray Pike pleaded not guilty to 10 felonies, including drug counts, money laundering, and racketeering charges. He was among 10 men, four of which were from Loveland, arrested around this time last year in a bust that netted thousands of fentanyl pills and 12 lbs. of meth across properties in Loveland, Fort Collins, and Longmont. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Pike’s not guilty plea comes after he rejected a plea deal that would have sent him away for at least 20 years. The plea deal remains on the table for now. Read up on the case at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO
9News

72-year-old woman assaulted during robbery in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood Police (LPD) are asking for the community's help in identifying a man who they say assaulted and robbed a 72-year-old woman on Sunday, May 15. Police said the woman was out for a jog when the attack occurred. In the surveillance video released by LPD,...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KKTV

Law enforcement chase ends in shooting outside Denver

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is in critical condition following a chaotic car chase outside Denver early Tuesday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says officers were forced to shoot the suspect after he ditched his vehicle along I-70. The ensuing investigation shut down all eastbound lanes at Airpark Road for much of the morning commute, finally reopening around 7:30 a.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Dog survives Broomfield plane crash

A dog survived the plane crash that killed two people in Broomfield. Families of Texas school shooting victims ask for …. School shooting victims in Colorado react to shooting. 19 children, 2 adults gunned down in Texas. What you need to know about summer travel during …. Mountain snow showers...
BROOMFIELD, CO

