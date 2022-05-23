Man killed in crash in Loveland

By Anna Maria Basquez ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At least three agencies responded to the home of a suspected bank robber in unincorporated Adams County where the suspect barricaded himself. Negotiations ended peacefully at around 6 p.m. Shelter in place has been lifted. pic.twitter.com/bVWZKqV5gu — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) May 25, 2022 “We’re assisting the Denver Police Department. They had a bank robbery suspect, and they followed him to his house here in Adams County. When they attempted to contact the person they went inside and barricaded themselves. We’ve been doing negotiations to get the party and get them out safely and get them into custody,” said Sgt. Adam Sherman of Adams County Sheriffs Office. (credit: CBS) The call came at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The SWAT Team, Denver Police and Thornton Police were at the scene on Explorado Calle. The agencies used tear gas, but no gunshots have been fired. “There were several people that live in the house that are friends and roommates that all live together. The only person right now we believe is still in the house is the suspect,” Sherman said. “There was some tear gas.”

