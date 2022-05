For the second straight year, the normal swarming Termite pattern in Tucson has not gone the way it normally would. However, even with limited rain, Termites have surprisingly increased a lot over the last few weeks. Truly Nolen’s Kyle Wheelin is here to explain why Termites are such a headache for homeowners and why he believes they are surging nearly 2-3 months after normally expected. In addition, he will tell us about one other pest to be aware of.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO