Man impaled on boat dock near Discovery Park, authorities say

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has been taken to the hospital after being impaled on a dock cleat near Discovery Park, authorities said. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m....

www.kcra.com

Comments / 17

Avonlea Montague
4d ago

"Not hurt too bad," says the family 😆 In all seriousness, I'm glad he's alive considering there are big arteries that area. Hope he heals quickly. What a story. Ouch.

Reply
7
William C.
3d ago

Launching and loading a boat is a definite danger to those with little experience! Have seen so many accidents at the ramp now! And always due to inexperience......or alcohol!

Reply
4
