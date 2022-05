The rain finally moved to our east, and we have seen plenty of sunshine this afternoon. The humidity will continue dropping this afternoon and evening. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 60s, and it will feel nice in the mornings. Low will be in the 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. Highs each afternoon will be hot in the 80s, but the lower humidity will make it feel not as hot. The holiday weekend will be dry with plenty of sunshine, pleasant mornings and warm to hot afternoons. You’ll need your sunglasses and sunscreen if you’re going to be outdoors this weekend. Enjoy!

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO