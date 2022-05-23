ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Casey, Vicky White motel room has abnormally long waitlist

By Zach Hester
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WHNT) — More than 65 people are on a waitlist for the motel room where Casey White and Vicky White stayed in Evansville, Indiana.

According to a motel clerk, who wished to remain anonymous, as of last week, 65 to 70 people were waiting to stay in Room 150 at Motel 41, where Casey and Vicky White stayed while authorities nationwide conducted a manhunt for the pair.

Officials: Vicky White dead, Casey White in custody

Motel 41 is located at 4321 U.S. Highway 41 North in Evansville.

The clerk confirmed the room’s rate to be a flat $75 per night, $12 more than the motel’s standard rate of $63 per night.

Casey White, a capital murder suspect who escaped the Lauderdale County Jail last month, and Vicky White, the jail’s assistant director of corrections, had paid for a two-week stay in the Evansville motel. The pair initially left Alabama on April 29, before driving through Tennessee, and eventually, Indiana.

After almost two weeks on the run together, the pair was captured by Indiana authorities on May 9. Casey White surrendered to police, but Vicky White died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After being apprehended, Casey White said he had planned to have a shootout with law enforcement; however, that did not come to pass. He was returned to Alabama authorities on May 10 and is now being held in a state prison.

To see the full story on what we know about the Casey White and Vicky White manhunt, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

