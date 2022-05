KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police officers forced entry into a residence where the woman was found with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday night. According to a report from the Kennewick Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence on the 8600-block of W 1st Ave for reports of a domestic incident around 7:50 p.m. on May 25. Investigators learned that she unlawfully entered her ex-boyfriend’s residence and caused a disturbance.

