ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

PERMIAN HONOR FLIGHT VSV JOSH

cbs7.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coahoma High School softball team will play in the Regional Final later this week. Recording of the...

www.cbs7.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

Coahoma aims to add 11th State appearance to rich softball tradition

COAHOMA, Texas (KOSA) - The Coahoma High School softball team will play in the Regional Final later this week. The Bulldogettes are trying to qualify for the State tournament for the 11th time in their history. Watch the video above to see the Bulldogettes in action, and hear from players...
COAHOMA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Layne’s Chicken Fingers could be coming to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)There are a lot of places to get chicken fingers in West Texas, but there could be another one coming here. Layne’s Chicken Fingers is popping up all over the state, and the CEO says Midland is a possibility. “We want to find local people that are tied into the community to help […]
MIDLAND, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

Get ready for ‘Port Stockton’

Body Directors for the 86th Annual Water Carnival were announced May 11 after official contracts were signed for the role. Angela Harral and daughter Kelli Harral Burns will direct this year’s event, which is themed “Port Stockton.”. Water Carnival President Cary Acosta, who has been involved with the...
FORT STOCKTON, TX
cbs7.com

Legacy High School Chorale finalist for national award

Midland, Texas (KOSA) -The Legacy High School Chorale has been named a national finalist for The American Prize in Choral Performance in the youth and school division. This was the first year that the group had even submitted for the award. “I was listening to some of the winners from...
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Odessa, TX
Sports
City
Coahoma, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Top 10 Famous People Who Were Born or Raised in Midland/Odessa

If you have lived here all your life then you know this list, but if you are new to the area, here are some famous celebrities that were born or raised in Midland/Odessa. Former First Lady of the United States. Laura Welch Bush was born in Midland on November 4, 1946. She attended school in Midland at James Bowie Elementary, San Jacinto Junior High, and Robert E. Lee High School, now Legacy High School, where she graduated in 1964.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Power outages reported in Midland, Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Nearly 200 power outages have been reported across the Basin amid thunderstorms with reported high winds and hail.  In Midland, Oncor has reported 6,565 customers are without power, as of 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. The restoration time for those customers is 2:00 a.m. In Odessa, a reported 3,741 customers are without power. The […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Shawn Adkins pretrial pushed back to June 16

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — Shawn Adkins pretrial hearing has been pushed back to June 16 according to the District Attorney. Adkins is accused of murdering Dunn, a Colorado City teen who went missing in 2010. Adkins was dating Hailey's mother, Billie Dunn, at the time of her disappearance. Dunn's...
COLORADO CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Permian#Honor Flight#Coahoma High School#The Regional Final
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out The Massive Tornado That Touched Down Just North Of Midland/Odessa

Yesterday was a crazy weather day for folks here in the Permian Basin. I don't know about you guys, but I had golf ball size hail at my house yesterday. Luckily I don't think I suffered any damage but I haven't had my roof inspected yet, so we will see. My best friend asked me if my skylight got knocked out and I had completely forgotten my new house has a skylight. I was able to get my car in the garage just in the knick of time.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KBAT 99.9

Midland Odessa Annual Summer Concert Series

We are getting into the full swing of summer time activities finally. Aside from the trip and/or trips you're planning on taking during this years summer vacation, there's still plenty of time for other fun stuff you can do without going anywhere. If you like being outside in the fresh...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Top 10 Worst Cities To Live in Texas

3. Donna - Located about 10 miles east of McAllen in the Rio Grande Valley. 4. Galveston - Located about 45 miles south of Houston. 5. Mercedes - Located about 5 miles east of Donna or 15 miles east of McAllen. 6. Vidor - Located in the Golden Triangle just...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Joint statement from Lubbock ISD, Frenship ISD and Lubbock-Cooper ISD regarding Uvalde CISD tragedy

LUBBOCK and WOLFFORTH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a joint press release from the Lubbock ISD, Frenship ISD and the Lubbock-Cooper ISD:. The Lubbock ISD, Frenship ISD, and Lubbock-Cooper ISD communities are devastated and heartbroken by the news of yesterday’s tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. We mourn alongside Uvalde CISD and families, students, and school professionals worldwide.
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Severe Thunderstorm Near Stanton 5-23-22

Severe Thunderstorm Near Stanton 5-23-22 A severe thunderstorm within 10 miles south of Stanton is moving north-northeast at 20 mph with quarter-sized hail and damaging winds possible. Please stay indoors until at least 2:30 pm until this storm moves through in-between Stanton and Big Spring.
STANTON, TX
asurampage.com

A Message from President Hawkins: Porter Henderson Library

Ram Fam and Supporters (past, present, and future),. There have been a number of concerns recently expressed by faculty, students, alumni, and community members who have interpreted the transition and updates to the Porter Henderson Library to involve a complete withdrawal of all physical library holdings. Please rest assured there have not been any previous, current, or future plans to completely remove all of the printed books, reference volumes, and other physical materials that are currently housed in the Porter Henderson Library.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KEAN 105

Texas Has the Largest Land-Based Fireworks Show in America

The fourth of July is just around the corner and Americans are gearing up for fireworks shows and other events to celebrate our country's independence. The Abilene area is home to some really impressive fireworks shows, but the largest land-based fireworks show is a bit further south of us. What...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy